New York Jets’ coach Aaron Glenn announced on Friday that wideout Omar Cooper Jr. will miss Week 11’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cooper re-injured his right ankle against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. On the team’s first offensive snap, it appeared that three different players landed on his ankle, as linebackers Terrel Bernard and Bradley Chubb tackled Kenyon Sadiq into a blocking Cooper. The rookie was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Right Ankle)



Cooper gets rolled up on again, this is the same high-ankle that he injured in Week 1, sent him to IR, returned, and injured again last week. pic.twitter.com/N9BtGAUFog — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) November 15, 2026

Cooper left the game and did not return. He hasn’t been able to practice this week, so his “out” designation is unsurprising. Glenn also mentioned that Isaiah Williams won’t suit up Sunday due to injured ribs, another blow to the Jets’ receiving core.

With Cooper and Williams out, we examine who could see a boost in fantasy production for New York in Week 11.

Note: Geno Smith is trending toward playing on Sunday, but his ankle injury is worth monitoring for any fantasy decisions related to the Jets.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nohl Williams (20) makes a tackle on New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper has played a total of four full games this season. The rookie first hurt his ankle in Week 1 against the Titans, landing him on IR with a high ankle sprain.

When he’s been healthy, Cooper’s established himself as an elusive pass catcher that can create a lot out of nothing.

He’s eclipsed 100 yards in two separate outings and caught for a pair of touchdowns. His 28.5 yards after catch per game leads all Jets receivers and his 15.3 yards per reception is second behind Garrett Wilson.

He also tallied his highest total of targets (11) and receptions (eight) in Week 9 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

From Weeks 6-9, Cooper scored the 10-most fantasy points among wide receivers in the NFL (49.1). Fantasy managers will certainly miss that level of production.

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Cooper’s absence, Garrett Wilson should see even greater volume than he already does, as evidenced by his teammate’s previous stint on IR.

In contests that Cooper missed, Wilson has notched his three highest reception totals, all three of his 100-yard games, and each of his three touchdowns on the season—which has coincided with his strongest fantasy performances in 2026 (14.2, 21.7, and 19.9).

There’s no reason for that trend to change, especially against a Los Angeles Chargers’ defense that concedes the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers (29.8) in the NFL.

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adonai Mitchell has personified the word “inconsistent” this season. Check out his yardage in his last five games.

Games Receiving Yards Week 2 vs. Packers 63 Week 7 vs. Dolphins 0 Week 8 vs. Raiders 142 Week 9 vs. Chiefs 0 Week 10 vs. Bills 59

That said, he has been targeted 24 times in his last three appearances, and leads all Jets receivers in snap count (157) during that span.

According to Denny Carter , the Mitchell and Wilson duo “combined for 87% of the Jets’ air yards and 51% of the team’s targets” in Week 10 (with Cooper out), so it would make sense for the two to command a similar level of output.

We see Mitchell as an even higher-upside waiver wire option than usual.

TE Mason Taylor, New York Jets

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) celebrates after catching a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Taylor has overtaken Kenyon Sadiq in offensive production at the tight end position over their last five games.

Last 5 Games Mason Taylor Kenyon Sadiq Receptions 17 8 Targets 23 12 Receiving Yards 145 92 Red-Zone Targets 5 2 Touchdowns 2 0 Total Fantasy Points 37 13.2

Aaron Glenn also mentioned that with Cooper and Williams out, Taylor could be more involved as a pass catcher.

While he’s not as intriguing a streaming option as Mitchell in Week 11, his potential for increased touches is worth consideration, especially since the Chargers (over their last five games) have given up the sixth-most fantasy points per play to TEs.