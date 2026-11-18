With Garrett Wilson returning from the concussion protocol, the Jets entered their Week 10 matchup against the Bills with their original offensive starters for the first time since Week 1. However, the unit lasted just one play together, as rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. sustained an ankle injury.

This is the third time Cooper has had his right ankle rolled up this season, as Kenyon Sadiq was tackled into the back of his leg. The first incident happened in Week 1, which resulted in him landing on the injured reserve list, and the second occurred in Week 9.

Cooper underwent imaging on his ankle, and although the injury’s severity remains unclear, head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday that he wouldn’t practice, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. While it’s still too early to rule him out for Sunday’s matchup against the Chargers, New York must have a backup plan ready in case he’s a no-go, especially with Isaiah Williams sidelined for Wednesday’s practice with a rib injury.

Other Jets injuries: Omar Cooper Jr (ankle) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) won't practice today. Joseph Ossai, Dylan Parham and Trevin Wallace will be limited.#Jets are opening the practice window for DT David Onyemata, who has been on IR for eight weeks. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 18, 2026

With Glenn needing wins to have any chance of saving his job, the Jets must target veteran receivers in free agency or from other teams’ practice squads who can help contribute right away. With that in mind, here are three receivers New York must have on its radar.

1. Tyler Johnson

Of the three receivers, Tyler Johnson is the only one who has ties to the Jets. He spent last season on New York’s practice squad, finishing the year with 12 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown across 11 games.

Johnson briefly returned to the practice squad this fall after Cooper was placed on injured reserve, but he was released without appearing in a game. Given his experience and familiarity with the offense, the Jets could bring Johnson back and have him suit up for the team’s game against the Chargers.

While he isn’t as impactful as Cooper, Johnson is someone New York can trust immediately. He knows the system and has experience playing in the slot, lining up there for 41.4% of his career snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Although he’s not an explosive downfield receiver, the Jets could use him in the short-to-intermediate areas on slants and crossers to pick up some yards.

2. K.J. Osborn

K.J. Osborn doesn’t have the experience or familiarity with the Jets like Johnson; however, he’s arguably the better choice. The former 2020 fifth-round selection was a solid complementary option during his three years with the Vikings, registering 160 receptions for 1,865 yards and three touchdowns.

Regarded for his versatility, Osborn was effective both inside in the slot and on the outside. Although he doesn’t have elite top-end speed, he excelled as a vertical threat in Minnesota. The Vikings prioritized pushing the ball downfield.

In a limited role, Osborn can provide a similar spark. Despite not being as aggressive this season, Geno Smith likes to take shots downfield, and the Jets already have several vertical weapons.

Osborn's downside, however, is that he hasn’t had success outside Minnesota. He’s spent the past three seasons with four different teams and hasn’t appeared in a single offensive snap since the 2024 season.

But if Cooper is sidelined, Osborn should be on New York’s radar.

3. Curtis Samuel

Samuel is the most productive player of the three and, at his peak, is the best. The former Ohio State Buckeye is a complete offensive weapon and has been used as such over his nine-year career, lining up in the slot and at running back.

While the Jets don’t need him in the backfield, they could use his explosiveness on the inside if Cooper misses time. Samuel has proven to be a quality playmaker in his career, with 1,509 of his 3,799 receiving yards coming after the catch.

Even though injuries and regression have slowed him down, he’s still a reliable pass-catcher who can gain extra yardage with his speed. New York can rely on him in a limited role and use him as a gadget player to ease pressure on Wilson and Adonai Mitchell to consistently create separation.

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