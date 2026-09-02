Puka Nacua Injury Update: Fantasy Football Star Returns to Practice, but Status is Shaky

Puka Nacua is amidst a turbulent offseason leading up to the season filled with suspension speculations and injuries.

Nacua Fantasy managers finally got a break recently as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver returned to practice last Sunday.

Puka Nacua’s Injury Fantasy Impact

Nacua (WR 2, 4 ADP) appears to have escaped being placed on the exempt list to start the season, but a psoas injury kept last season’s WR 1 in all format sidelined throughout parts of training camp.

Nacua suffered the injury in joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys back on August 11. The Rams receiver missed a little under three weeks of practice, but appears to be gearing up for week 1.

Returning to practice for a full week of game prep ahead of the Rams’ opener against the San Francisco 49ers points to Nacua being ready for a full season’s workload.

Nacua dealt with injuries in the past, notably a PCL sprain limited the former BYU Cougar to 11 games in 2024.

This past season showed Nacua can rebound from an injury as the 2025 First-Team All Pro produced a career year with 23.4 FPPG in PPR leagues en route to a WR 1 finish.

Nacua’s return to the practice being produces a downgrade in Fantasy productivity to other Rams pass catchers.

Davante Adams (WR 25, 51 ADP) returns to being heavily touchdown dependent with Nacua’s return. Last season Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns and in targets within the five-yard line.

Over 23 percent of Adams’ receptions resulted in touchdowns and that seems difficult to reproduce in the new-look Rams, especially with Nacua seemingly good to go.

Other Rams wide receivers and tight ends are relegated to the waiver wire with Nacua on track to suit up for week 1.

Nacua’s return from injury doesn’t immediately make the Rams wide receiver immaculate as there is still speculation of Nacua being suspended, despite not being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list on the same day as Packers running back Josh Jacobs.

1️⃣2️⃣ in action pic.twitter.com/kqxEJfatr9 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 1, 2026

Nacua’s Suspension Speculations

Nacua’s turbulent offseason led to speculation of a hefty suspension. The Rams wide receiver has avoided any suspension so far, but the eminent possibility should be considered.

Nacua appears to avoid any missed game time from the psoas injury, but Fantasy managers should still take into weight the possibility of suspension before selecting the Rams wide receiver.

The biggest worry regarding Nacua’s availability was being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

For now, Nacua had avoided the commissioner’s exempt list as Jacobs is the only player placed on the list so far.

This doesn’t mean Nacua is in the clear as the Rams wide receiver’s case is still under review, making this situation a day-to-day affair.

For Fantasy managers with Nacua in their lineup, the injury status is good news, but the suspension speculation is a worrying case.

For Fantasy managers who haven’t drafted yet, focusing on other players early on is an option given the inconclusivity regarding Nacua’s status.

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