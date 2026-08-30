Over the past few weeks, the Los Angeles Rams have been awaiting the NFL’s potential decision on wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson. While running back Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, it is not expected that any other players will be added.

That would presumably include Nacua and Jackson. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, Nacua’s and Jackson’s cases remain under review by the NFL.

No other players will be placed on the commissioner exempt list today. Other matters still remain under the league’s review: Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson in Los Angeles, Rashod Bateman in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/mmdZU7riKk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

While Nacua and Jackson have avoided the commissioner’s exempt list, that doesn’t mean that they can’t eventually get suspended. There’s no official Week 1 deadline for the NFL to come to a decision and suspend a player. In 2024, edge rusher Von Miller was suspended for four games by the NFL in an announcement that came after Week 4.

It’s still possible that Nacua and Jackson could get suspended, but the NFL is currently going through its investigative process. As it stands, Nacua’s civil trial was pushed to 2028. That should allow the NFL to go through its own investigation. The case remains a ‘he said, she said’ situation, and a suspension seems less likely. Still, it looks like Nacua should be available for Week 1.

Jackson’s case is a little more complicated. While LA County officials declined to file charges, his case was assigned for a pre-filing diversion as an alternative to a misdemeanor prosecution. The pre-filing diversion is a violation under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, and a suspension could be coming at some point.

With that said, the fact that Nacua and Jackson have avoided the commissioner’s exempt list is overall good news for the Rams. However, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Nacua and Jackson haven’t been charged with anything, while Jacobs was charged with battery and criminal damage to property. A lack of a charge doesn’t mean that the NFL can’t suspend either player, but it does keep them off of the commissioner’s exempt list for now.

The focus will remain on Week 1 and the San Francisco 49ers. Having Jackson and Nacua available for the opener will be important. The Rams will hope to get Nacua healthy and back on the practice field this week after he managed a groin injury.

The Nacua and Jackson situations remain something that the Rams will be monitoring until the NFL finally reaches a decision. Until then, the Rams will operate as normal and prepare as necessary.

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