Sunday Night Football DFS Showdown Strategy: It's Time for Javonte Williams Season

The first Sundy Night Football matchup of the season between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Gaints features one of the highest over/unders of week 1 with a multitude of Fantasy superstars to choose from.

With a plethora of options available to pick from, prioritizing these strategies can help DFS players in the Sunday Night Football Showdown.

Picking Javonte Williams as Captain

Williams (DK:$9,000 / FD: $9,800) is the clear workhorse back of the Cowboys backfield with Jaydon Blue released prior to the start of the season and Malik Davis being placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a hip injury.

In his lone contest against the Giants last season, Williams feasted with 25.0 FPPG in PPR leagues. With no real competition for carries, Williams is set for a heavy workload against a team he’s had success against.

Williams is the sixth-most expensive player of the slate, so selecting the Cowboys running back at captain still allows for flexibility in the lineup. DFS players can still jam both Dak Prescott (DK: $10,400 / FD: $12,600) and Jaxson Dart (DK: $9,600 / FD: $10,800) along with two lesser-owned pass catchers in their lineup with Williams as captain.

Williams is set for a hefty amount of touches against an opponent Williams has dominated in the past, so DFS players should prioritize Williams in their lineups, no matter the contest type.

#Cowboys Javonte Williams looked like his old self on Sunday against the Giants.



These are four plays that stood out to me.



(🎥: @dallascowboys on YT) pic.twitter.com/vCMPWNI5Ja — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) September 15, 2025

Going Double Kicker

The NFC matchup is expected to be a high-scoring affair, which means both kickers could feature on the most viable lineup.

Brandon Aubrey (DK: $5,400 / FD: $6,800) is one of the more prolific kickers in Fantasy Football with multiple K 1 finishes in his young career. In his three games at the Meadowlands, Aubrey finished with 5.0, 11.0 and 10.0 Fantasy points. The 5.0 performance is a bit of an outlier as Prescott, Williams and CeeDee Lamb sat out in the contest, limiting the amount of kicking opportunities for Aburey. The 11.0 and 10.0 numbers are truer to form, which makes Aubrey enticing in a showdown format.

Dominic Zvada (DK: $4,800 / FD: $6,400) is the Giants rookie kicker, who will make his NFL regular season debut on Sunday night. Zvada went a perfect 5/5 on field goals in the preseason. The rookie won’yt be the highest owned play of the slate, so playing him in a high-scoring game could pay dividends.

Dominic Zvada is GOOD from 53 yards! pic.twitter.com/ESGR5uKFAP — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 29, 2026

Prioritizing Non-Malik Nabers Giants Pass Catchers.

Nabers and head coach John Harbaugh have been discreet about the wide receivers availability and snap count in the contest.

With the uncertainty surrounding Nabers, DFS players may be better suited picking other Giants pass catcher at a discounted price. Isaiah Likely (DK: $6,400 / FD: $ 8,200), Darnell Mooney (DK: $4,000 / FD: $7,200) and Malachi Fields (DK: $5,000/ FD: $7,600) are all value options who could break our given Nabers’ uncertainty. Likely and Fields are particularly intriguing given their red-zone ability.

Placing two of the three catchers in a lineup allows DFS players to fill the rest of the lineup with heavy hitters. DFS players in GPP contests can place all three in a lineup along with Dart, Williams and Aubrey to follow a Cowboys-leading game script.

Jaxson Dart leaves the game after a big hit, returns and finds his big rookie target Malachi Fields. pic.twitter.com/q2CrRmH4AI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 15, 2026

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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