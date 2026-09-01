Dallas Cowboys Draft Bust Jaydon Blue Lands With NFC East Rival

In need of depth at the running back position, the Dallas Cowboys used a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Jaydon Blue. The Texas product was never a feature back during his collegiate career, but had 1,098 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns during his final season in the NCAA.

He then showed off his speed during the NFL Scouting Combine, recording a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash. That game-changing speed was much-needed in the Dallas offense. Blue also showed plenty of promise as a pass-catcher as well, after hauling in 42 receptions for Texas in 2024.

As a rookie, Blue made hardly any impact, finishing with 129 yards and one touchdown while being inactive for 12 games. He entered 2026 training camp competing for the backup job, but was waived as the Cowboys trimmed the roster to 53 players. After going unclaimed on waivers, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he was honest with both Blue and fellow 2025 pick Phil Mafah that the team wasn’t committed to adding either to the practice squad.

That wasn't just talk as the Cowboys didn't sign Blue, although he did find a new home on Monday as Blue signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Blue joins a roster that features Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley, which means it will be tough for him to find any snaps even if he winds up active for any games this season.

Jaydon Blue never earned the trust of the Cowboys coaches

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue's speed and receiving skills led to more excitement than what's typical for a fifth round pick. Unfortunately, he was never able to live up to that promise as he was beaten for the RB2 spot by Miles Sanders to start the season.

Sanders was lost to a knee injury after four games, giving Blue a chance to prove himself. He was active for four games from Week 5-8 but had just 65 yards on 22 attempts. That led to Malik Davis taking over for Blue, who was then inactive until the Week 18 finale.

Blue had 64 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts against the New York Giants in that finale, leading to plenty of hope entering year two. The sophomore also took ownership for his shortcomings and seemed ready to take advantage of the opportunity ahead of him.

That never happened as Blue continued to battle inconsistent play and issues with ball security. The Cowboys decided to pull the plug, and replaced Blue by claiming Emari Demercado, who has experience working with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

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