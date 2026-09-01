Javonte Williams Leads Group of High-Floor, Safe Mid-Round Fantasy Football Running Backs

Sometimes going with the safer option with a high floor in Fantasy Football can lead to a championship-caliber season.

Fantasy managers should consider these mid-round running backs, who offer a high floor thanks to their bellcow workload.

Javonte Williams

Williams (RB 16, 35 ADP) will continue his workhorse usage this season after tallying 287 touches last season.

The Dallas Cowboys recently released Jaydon Blue, who figured to be Williams biggest threat to touches this season.

With Blue out of the picture, Williams is lined up to carry the bulk of the load among Cowboys running backs.

In his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, Williams’ workload consisted of a top-ten 252 rushing attempts, which led to a RB 11 finish in standard formats.

With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, Williams will benefit from light boxes in his rushing attempts.

Williams benefits the most near the goal line as being the main back led to extensive touches near the goal line. Last season, Williams finished eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns.

Williams is set to repeat another workhorse season with Blue out of Dallas.

Javonte Williams, that man has a family!! pic.twitter.com/mlrgoQS6Yv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2025

David Montgomery

Montgomery (RB 20, 50 ADP) finally gets the chance to work as a lead back after spending the last three seasons as Jahmyr Gibbs’ backup.

In Detroit, Montgomery was used extensively as a goal-line back, finishing with at least eight rushing touchdowns each season.

Montgomery gets the chance to continue his goal-line work along with expanded touches outside the red zone in his first season with the Houston Texans.

A benefit Montgomery will receive in being the starting running back in Houston is the shorter starting field positions the offense will have thanks to the defense.

The Texans defense finished first in yards allowed per game and third in turnover forced with 29.

Having a shorter average field position will lead to more red-zone visits for the Texans offense where Montgomery truly shines.

David Montgomery getting shifty in the open field 👀 pic.twitter.com/9PjJY0Rd41 — Nico (@elitetakes_) August 1, 2026

Quinshon Judkins

Judkins (RB 23, 54 ADP) produced a decent rookie campaign that was cut short due to injuries.

In his rookie season, Judkins averaged 16.4 rushing attempts per game, finishing with 12.1 FPPG in PPR leagues.

Judkins' high rushing attempts should continue with new head coach Todd Monken at the helm.

During Monken’s tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, running back Derrick Henry was always near the top in rushing attempts.

Judkins is no Henry, but with Monken running the ship, expect a heavy dosage of Judkins’ rushing attempts for the Browns offense.

Judkins' usage is compounded with the lack of efficient quarterback play in Cleveland.

It’s no secret that Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders aren’t in the upper-echelon on QB play.

With lesser QB play around him, Monken will turn to Judkins to be the lead horse back for his offense.

Fantasy managers can expect a similar work rate of 16.4 rushing attempts per game by Judkins in his sophomore season, making the running back a safe option in the mid rounds.

Quinshon Judkins so far:



10 rushing attempts

71 yards

1 TDpic.twitter.com/X1fmS0JlJ5 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 19, 2025

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