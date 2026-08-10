The Best Jonathan Taylor Inspired Fantasy Football Team Names

You selected the star running back Jonathan Taylor with your first-round pick and now you need a name to match your Fantasy juggernaut.

Fantasy mangagers, who selected Taylor in the first-round, can pick a name out of this list as Taylor leads their Fantasy team.

Goneathan Taylor

Taylor’s fantasy managers are going to be saying this after Taylor breaks off a long rushing touchdown.

Jonathan (Taylor’s version)

Swifties, who picked Taylor, have a solid name to choose, but there will be more Taylor Swift inspired names down the list.

Taylor Park Boys

Fans of the sitcom can use this name as Taylor is the foundation of their Fantasy team.

TaylorMade

The next time you’re dropping off your TP5 for a tee shot, you can remember your TaylorMade team with Taylor at the forefront

Taylor Gang

Wiz Khalifa fans and Taylor Fantasy managers have the perfect name as Taylor “lites” up the Fantasy score board.

The Taylor Lord of the Rings

Lord of the Rings fans, who picked Taylor, have the perfect team name. Here’s to hoping Taylor’s Fantasy season is as exciting as the Battle of Helm’s Deep.

The Boston JT Party

Bostonians with Taylor in their lineup have the perfect name to rep their city and first-round pick. No JT, no party for this squad.

Taylored Suits

Look good and play good with this Fantasy team name.

The Indy Cars

Racing enthusiasts with the speedy Indianapolis Colts running back can utilize this option as their Fantasy team name.

28 Days Taylor

Horror film junkies, who selected Taylor, can use the zombie-thriller as inspiration. Opponents of 28 Days Taylor may wish to be in the movie than face this squad.

The ManTaylorian

The Mandalorian saga continues with the new movie released this year and Star Wars enthusiasts can use this name to combine their love of Baby Yoda and Taylor being the cornerstone of their Fantasy team.

Taywatch

A play off words from the 1990s drama. David Hoffman won’t be the only running as Taylor serves as the main focus of this Fantasy team.

Colt 28 and Two Zig Zags

Afroman saw a resurgence this year and his initial hit from back in the day is the inspiration. Fantasy managers will be hoping to celebrate with the items from their Fantasy team name once Taylor puts up a high Fantasy score.

Travis and (Jonathan) Taylor

Swifties with Travis Kelce and Taylor have the perfect inspiration for their Fantasy team name after the singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot this past offseason.

It’s not going to be oTay

Fantasy managers can send a fair warning to their opponent that it’s not going to be okay for them after Taylor runs all over the field.

The Jonatha(o)ns

Fantasy managers with Jonathon Brooks and Taylor can utilize this name. Question is what’s the right way to spell Jonathan/Jonathon?

The 28/28 Experience

Drawing inspiration from another JT (Justin Timberlake), Fantasy managers who are fans of both JTs have the perfect name

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