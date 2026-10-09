The Perfect Week 5 NFL DFS FanDuel Lineup Featuring Aaron Rodgers and Nico Collins

Building the perfect FanDuel DFS lineup is all about striking the right balance between proven studs, under-the-radar value plays, and matchup advantages that can separate you from the competition. With a $60,000 salary cap to navigate, every roster spot matters.

Check out the Week 5 DFS FanDuel lineup we assembled and start racking up the fantasy points.

FanDuel 's Tournament-style offering gives fans a $60,000 budget (or salary cap). Up to nine players, including a defense, may be selected, and each NFLer is priced based on their statistical output throughout the season. FanDuel utilizes a half-point-per-reception (PPR) scoring system.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers ($7,000)

Aaron Rodgers put together his most productive FanDuel DFS performance of the season in Week 4 (24 points).

It would have been slightly better, too, if it weren’t for a last-second, desperation hail-mary interception. He finished the game with 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 299 yards, and a 2-point conversion off a stunning sneak.

This week his Steelers take on the Colts who have won two straight, but also possess the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL (in terms of yards per game) and rank 6th in most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks per game.

Rodgers is primed for an impressive showing, especially at home, where he’s looked particularly sharp.

Home Away Record 2-0 0-2 Passing TDs 4 3 Interceptions 1 3 Passer Rating 91.8 72.0 Sacks Taken 4 9

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions ($10,000)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Carolina Panthers linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where Gibbs goes, fantasy production follows. The 24-year-old currently ranks second in FanDuel DFS points accumulated (105), thanks to his elite skills as both a runner and receiver.

Few offensive weapons can be stationed in the backfield, in the slot, or split out wide like Gibbs, and the Lions will certainly deploy him on Sunday against the Cardinals and their struggling defense.

The Cards have allowed 72 points combined in their past two contests and have held opponents to 25 points or less just once in their last nine games, dating back to last season.

Gibbs is worth every penny of the high spend to get him for Week 5.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks ($6,000)

We've already outlined why Wilson is such an intriguing fantasy sleeper pick in Week 5. It's what also makes him such a great low-price, high-reward option in DFS.

The tailback is likely to collect a substantial number of the Seahawks’ carries with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price still out.

Between the increased volume, and the 49ers' interior defensive line being decimated with injuries (still no C.J. West and Alfred Collins), Wilson is a sneaky good pick up for Week 5.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings ($8,000)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jefferson missed Week 4’s slugfest against the Miami Dolphins with a sprained ankle, but he is expected to return in Week 5 when the Vikings take on the Saints.

The Saints gave up 45 points to the Falcons on Monday night, which certainly doesn’t guarantee that Jefferson will dominate, but his 32.1% target rate (5th in the NFL) and a propensity for recording explosive plays, make him an enticing DFS selection.

WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans ($7,800)

Collins missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a hamstring injury, but came back like he never left in Week 4, hauling in seven receptions for 118 yards, and two touchdowns.

The wideout presents a difficult matchup for whomever he lines up against given his size and physicality, but the Titans should be a particularly vulnerable foe.

According to PFF, Tennessee plays zone at the fourth-highest rate of any team in the league, while Collins is targeted the fifth-most of any receiver against zone.

Expect C.J. Stroud to look for Collins early and often on Sunday.

WR Dohnte Meyers, Cincinnati Bengals ($5,400)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The status of Ja’Marr Chase (concussion protocol) and Tee Higgins (abductor injury) remain uncertain for Sunday, which means that Dohnte Meyers could temporarily become a primary option in the Bengals’ pass-heavy offense.

Burrow ranks 5th in the NFL in pass attempts, and he’s looked for Meyers more as the season has gone on. In fact, Meyers’ receptions, targets, and yardage totals have increased game over game since Week 2.

With (potentially) even more opportunities against the Dolphins, Meyers could be in line for a breakout fantasy performance. His lower pricetag on FanDuel makes him particularly intriguing.

TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints ($5,400)

The Saints run into a tough opponent on Sunday in the defensively otherworldly Vikings, but Juwan Johnson has shown he can effectively counteract what Minnesota does best.

The Vikings blitz more than any other team in the league, and according to PFF, Johnson ranks ninth in yards per route for tight ends against the blitz.

Johnson could serve as the perfect safety valve for Tyler Shough, who will need to get the ball out quickly. The duo has developed a nice chemistry, particularly in the red zone, where all three of Johnson’s 2026 scores have come.

FLEX Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals ($5,200)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrate a Burrow touchdown rush in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Similar logic for taking Dohnte Meyers can be applied to Mike Gesicki. With Chase and Higgins potentially on the shelf, Gesicki could enjoy the newly available offensive spoils.

Miami surrenders 83.3 receiving yards per game to tight ends—second most in the league—highlighted (or low-lighted) in Week 4 by T.J. Hockenson, who posted 13 receptions for 119 yards.

If there was ever a week to take a chance on Gesicki, this would be it.

DEF Minnesota Vikings ($4,600)

The Vikings lead the NFL in nearly every major statistical category on defense.

12.8 points allowed per game (1st)

QB pressure rate (1st)

Sacks (1st)

Third-down defense (1st)

Red-zone defense (1st).

For good measure, they have also forced the sixth-most turnovers.

The Saints’ offensive line looked out of sorts against the Falcons on Monday, with Shough facing heavy pressure all night long. Count on the Vikings finding the same type of success.