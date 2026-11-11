Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: Fantasy Managers Need to Snatch the Ravens off of Waivers

Popular defenses like the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears are on bye weeks, leaving Fantasy managers in a bind.

Fantasy managers can stream theses defenses, who face favorable opponents this week.

Baltimore Ravens D/ST

The Ravens are available in about half of the Fantasy leagues, leaving it to a coin-flip chance if the AFC North outfit is available. If the Ravens are available, they're the top D/ST choice off of waivers this week.

The Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers, who are the disappointments of the season. Front and center for the Chargers' 0-8 record is their offense, who rank as one of the worst in the league. The Chargers are dead last in points per game with a 15.1 average. On top of the lack of points, the Chargers are careless with the ball as they AFC West bottom dwellers are tied with the New England Patriots for most turnovers in the NFL.

The matchup doesn't get any better for the Ravens D/ST and Fantasy managers need to take advantage of it if they're still available.

Buffalo Bills D/ST

The Bills D/ST are quietly making a name for themselves in Fantasy as the AFC East leaders are tied with the notorious Houston Texans defense with 6.3 FPPG. The Bills are rising up the D/ST charts thanks to a pair of consecutive stellar Fantasy performances. The AFC East outfit finished with back-to-back top-five positional weekly rankings with 14.0 and 15.0 Fantasy points performance and look to make it three straight this week.

The Bills travel to New York to face off against divisional rivals the Jets. The Jets offense look improved compared to past years, but recent history suggest the Bills defense has the Jets offense number. In their past five meeting the Bills held the Jets to 20 points or less in each games. In three of the games, the Jets scored ten points or less.

Miami Dolphins D/ST

The Dolphins may be a shock to see on this list, but their recent performances and matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this week make them worth the shot in deeper Fantasy leagues.

The Dolphins limited an explosive Detroit Lions offense to 19 points. The Lions offense had a hard time gathering any momentum against the Dolphins as the AFC East outfit finished with an interception and three sacks against the Lions. What stood out the most in the Dolphins performance was bottling up Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished with a season-low 13.4 PPR points.

Coming off a mtachup against one of the league's best offenses, the Dolphins will face a Colts offense that was purged by the trade deadline. The Colts traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen this week, leaving their wide receiver room thin. In 11-personnel sets, the Colts will trot out Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin and Anthony Gould as their wide outs.

Given how well the Dolphins bottled up Gibbs last week, they are set up to do something similar to Jonathan Taylor. On passing downs, the Dolphins won't have to worry about explosive playmakers on the outside like they did last week.

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