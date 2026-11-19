Fantasy managers may need a different starting tight end this week with Brock Bowers' status up in the air and notable tight ends like Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft and Kyle Pitts are on byes this week.

With starting tight ends being scarce this week, Mike Gesicki and Chig Okonkwo will be two of the more popular options to step up this week, but can Fantasy managers trust either tight end?

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki is experiencing a career renaissance this season as the Cincinnati Bengals tight end 's 9.1 PPR average is his best since the 2021 season. Gesicki's resurgence as a viable Fantasy tight end this season has been thanks to his red-zone usage.

Gesicki's six receiving touchdowns this season is right up there with the top-two receiving options on the Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The veteran tight end is tied with Higgins in receiving touchdowns, while just one away from Chase. The touchdowns are encouraging for Fantasy managers when analyzing Gesicki, but there is more to the story.

No one’s talking about how Mike Gesicki is on pace for 14 Touchdowns this year? Okay I will!



ROCK ON MIKE! #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/LFnXMlWa2d — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) October 31, 2026

Gesicki has 20 receptions on 28 targets this season with six of those receptions resulting in touchdowns. By these metrics, 30% of Gesicki's receptions resulted in a touchdown, showing how touchdown dependent the Bengals tight end is.

In game where Gesicki is held without a touchdown, the veteran tight end's production plumets. In the two games without a touchdown this season, Gesicki scored 3.1 and 1.9 PPR points. Gesicki's boom-or-bust Fantasy production thanks to his touchdown dependency makes the tight end a risky play with upside this week.

Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo hasn't produced much in Fantasy so far in the tight end's first season as a Washington Commander. Okonkwo ranks as TE 33 in PPR leagues and looks to flip his season's trends against Gesicki and the Bengals.

A shining light for Okonkwo among his lack of production has been his recent amount of targets. Okonkwo reeled in seven and eight targets the last two games, which was tied for most in the Los Angeles Rams game and second most among Commanders pass catcher in the New York Giants matchup.

If there's ever a week for Okonkwo to have his break out game of the season it has to be this week against the Bengals. The Bengals allow 12.5 FPPG to opposing tight ends, ninth-most in the NFL. The Commanders are more than likely to be playing with a negative game script, which would open up more opportunities for Okonkwo to see more targets.

OH MY CHIG OKONKWO 🗣️



PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/oNSAxI8rfV — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026

The Verdict

It's hard to trust Okonkwo given his lack of Fantasy production this season. The Commanders passing attack isn't as efficient compared to the Bengals, which could leave the Commander tight end empty-handed once again in Fantasy.

Gesicki is a boom-or-bust Fantasy player because of his touchdown dependency, but he'll get the nod over Okonkwo this week. The Commanders allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends with a 17.2 FPPG average. The combination of the Bengals high-powered offense and the Commanders' leakiness to opposing tight end sets up Gesicki for multiple chances to reel in a touchdown.

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