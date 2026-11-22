The NFL's first game in Mexico City this season will feature one of the NFL's hottest offenses in the San Francisco 49ers facing one of the league's best defenses in the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFC matchup feature a unique game environment in the high-altitude atmosphere in Mexico City. These strategies in this Sunday night showdown slate factor in the unique environment for DFS players to consider.

Use T.J Hockenson as a Value Play

Hockenson missed last week due to injury, but returns in week 11 to a positive Fantasy outlook. This will be Hockenson's first game with Kirk Cousins in the QB's second stint as a Vikings.

Hockenson is ensured a role as the Vikings' second pass catching option with Jordan Addison out with thumb surgery. Hockenson will be behind Justin Jefferson in the Vikings pass attack, but the veteran tight end will still see a healthy amount of targets in this matchup.

Hockenson's price point allows DFS players to fit other Fantasy playmakers, while maintain a strong Fantasy option with high upside. The Vikings tight end's value skyrockets when placed at captain as other spend-ups, like Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins, can enter the lineup.

TJ Hockenson for the lead!



MINvsDET on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cPj2oQQZzU — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Use Double Kicker Lineups

Estadio Banorte sits at 7,352 above sea level, which towers in comparison to the notorious Mile_High Stadium, which is at 5,280 feet above sea level. Playing at the highest-altitude stadium in the NFL this season gives a distinct advantage to Eddy Pineiro and Will Reichard this week.

The thin air gives both Pineiro and Reichard easier times to nail kicks from long distances. Not only will the thin air give the kickers added distance to field goal attempts, both Pineiro and Reichard have been consistent Fantasy options this season.

Reichard is among the top options at kicker in Fantasy this season as the Vikings kicker ranks as K1 in FPPG. Pineiro has safe Fantasy floor thanks to increased kicking opportunties that come from being a part of one of the NFL's most explosive offenses.

Christian McCaffrey is the 49er to Prioritize

The Brian Flores-led defense presents a multitude of problems for any offense. The Vikings lead the league in blitz rate at 69.2%, which is 27% more than the second-placed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The increased blitz rate will lead to even more Christian McCaffrey usage in the 49ers offense.

In the Vikings' two losses this season, the NFC North outfit allowed 230 and 134 rushing yards. The 49ers will have to establish a run game to follow other teams' blue print to beat the Vikings. McCaffrey will see more usage in the run game this week than in past weeks.

To go along with the increased run emphasis, the Vikings' blitz rate lends to getting the ball out quicker in the passing game. McCaffrey, one of the best receiving. backs in the league, should see an uptick in targets as the Vikings defense increases the time to get the ball out.

Christian McCaffrey for the 74-yard touchdown!



That was all Brock Purdy



Amazing pic.twitter.com/o88Jq6Dqva — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 15, 2026

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