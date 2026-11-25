And just like that, Aaron Rodgers’s time with the Steelers has ended.

After a scorched-earth interview with the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday—one in which he detailed several revealing stories about Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy—Rodgers was waived by the club shortly thereafter. The move comes less than a day after the Steelers named Mason Rudolph their starting quarterback for their Black Friday game against the Broncos.

Rodgers, 42, announced this spring that he’d be retiring at the end of the 2026 season. He’s completed just 60.9% of his passes for 16 touchdowns, six interceptions and a career-low passer rating of 86.6. Still, there’s over a month left in the year, giving him time to find another opportunity.

Since the 2026 NFL trade deadline has passed, Rodgers is subject to waivers and can be claimed anytime up until 4 p.m. ET Thursday. If he clears, he’d become a free agent.

With that in mind, here are three potential landing spots for Rodgers.

Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett worked together in Green Bay and with the Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Cardinals are 3–8 and quite a ways out of playoff contention, they have two things working in their favor when it comes to Rodgers: Nathaniel Hackett and a LaFleur.

For those unfamiliar, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is the younger brother of Matt LaFleur, Rodgers’s coach and offensive play-caller for four seasons with the Packers. Hackett, meanwhile, also spent time in Green Bay from 2019 to ’21 as their offensive coordinator, a role he has in Arizona. He was also the Jets’ OC with Rodgers in 2023 and ’24.

The Cardinals have had quarterback problems, too, starting the year with Jacoby Brissett before benching him for Gardner Minshew, only to see both him and rookie third-string quarterback Carson Beck sustain injuries. That left them to trot veteran journeyman Josh Johnson under center in Week 11 against the Chiefs.

Is this likely? Of course not, but there’s at least a connection.

Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers and Ravens still play twice this year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now this would be fun.

While the Ravens are sub-.500 and out of the NFL playoff picture, they could offer Rodgers something few other teams can: revenge.

Baltimore, of course, plays in the AFC North alongside the Steelers and still has two games against Pittsburgh in Weeks 15 and 18.

After losing both Lamar Jackson and Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to injury earlier this year, Baltimore started undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano in Week 9 before trading for Brissett from the Cardinals. So far, the move hasn’t panned out, with Brissett going 0–2 while throwing two interceptions.

Despite losing six consecutive games, Baltimore is 4–7 and still remains in the mix for an AFC wild-card spot.

New England Patriots

The Patriots will be without Drake Maye for the foreseeable future with a fractured fibula. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another AFC team that’s fighting for a playoff spot amid quarterback problems is the Patriots.

Sitting at 5–5 and just outside the conference’s wild-card race, New England is without star quarterback Drake Maye for the foreseeable future after he fractured his fibula in Week 10. Since the news of Maye’s extended absence broke, coach Mike Vrabel has reiterated that the Patriots are going to roll with Tommy DeVito until Maye is healthy.

Given that Rodgers was a pretty staunch critic of Vrabel’s offseason scandal with NFL reporter Dianna Russini , a pairing between the two may be unlikely. That said, New England is coming off a season in which it reached the Super Bowl and is now trying to tread water in the AFC playoff race. Signing with the Patriots would give Rodgers a chance at keeping the Steelers out of the postseason.

Oh, and for what it’s worth, Rodgers and Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf overlapped in Green Bay for 13 seasons, so there’s at least some familiarity there.