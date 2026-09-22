Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Starts: Trey Smack Headlines Group of NFC Kickers in For a Big Fantasy Day

Week 3 brings a number of kickers who are surpassing the masses, but still remain available in the majority of leagues.

These low rostered kickers are the perfect starts in week 3 for Fantasy managers streaming kickers or for Fantasy managers who want a new kicker.

Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers K

Smack and the Packers will face the Atlanta Falcons, who arguably have the worst start of the season, on Thursday Night Football to kick off week 3.

The rookie has started off his career a perfect 5/5 on field goal attempts, including a long of 59 yards. Smack did miss an extra-points attempt in his regular-season debut, but the efficiency in field goals is what makes the rookie standout in week 3. The volume has been there for Smack in his first two starts and should continue against a Falcons defense that allows a multitude of kicking opportunities.

The Falcons allowed five field-goal attempts and six extra-points attempts to opposing kickers in the first two weeks of the season. The Falcons offense has been inefficient and even with Michael Penix Jr. appearing to be the starting quarterback on Thursday, much shouldn’t change. The Falcons’ ineptitude on offense has pinched the defense into situations where limiting the opposing offense to a field-goal attempt is a great outcome. Jordan Love and Co. have the perfect get-right spot for the Packers offense, which means a boost in Smack’s Fantasy production.

Trey Smack had a phenomenal NFL debut



🧀 3/3 FG

🧀 59-yard make in his first kick as a pro

🧀 1/2 XP



The Packers are going to need him to play like this vs. the New York Jets in Week 2 pic.twitter.com/ptih4oSzDo — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) September 19, 2026

Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers K

Fitzgerald has benefited from the Panthers offensive onslaught early on as the NFC South outfit currently rank second in points per game at 35.5. The second-year kicker is averaging 9.0 Fantasy points throughout the first two games. The bulk of Fitzgerald’s points is coming off extra points and that trend should continue in the Panther’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns, like the Falcons, have struggled in giving opportunities to opposin kickers. The Browns have allowed six field-goal attempts and five extra-point attempts to opposing kickers in the first two games of the season. The mix of the potent Panthers offense against a Browns defense that struggles opposing kickers gives Fitzgerald the setting to have a productive Fantasy day.

Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings K

The Vikings are riding high to a 2-0 start and look to continue the momentum with Kyler Murray back against an 0-2 Tampa Bay Bucs squad who look lifeless. Reichard had a decent start to the season, averaging 8.5 FPPG through the first two games. Reichard proved he can kick in any game environment as he knocked through all three field-goal attempts in a rainy and windy Soldier Field in week 2. Reichard’s ability to kick in a non-ideal environment may be needed this Sunday as the Vikings head to Tampa Bay.

The Bucs have been an oasis of kicking opportunities for opposing kickers early on in the season. The Bucs have allowed seven field-goal attempts and five extra-point attempts to opposing kickers in the first two games of the season. Reichard hasn’t seen that much volume yet this season, but the matchup against the struggling Bucs is lining up to be a break-out game.

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