Kyler Murray Set to Return in Week 3 (Here's Which Viking Will Benefit the Most)

Following Sunday's 9-3 win over the rival Bears, head coach Kevin O’Connell wasted no time getting Vikings fans some positive news in his Monday afternoon presser.

O’Connell announced that quarterback Kyler Murray has cleared the final stage of concussion protocol and will be making the start as the 2-0 Vikings head to face the winless Buccaneers in Tampa next weekend.

Kyler Murray has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday against the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/n3YiEY4oBl — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 21, 2026

Carson Wentz played admirably in relief of Murray, throwing three touchdowns in Week 1 against the Packers and avoiding back-breaking errors in a messy rain game in Chicago this past Sunday. While Wentz’s work should be appreciated, Murray’s return could take this team to the next level.

Despite a rough start to his Vikings tenure in less than a quarter of work in Week 1, Murray’s athleticism and arm talent immediately raise the floor for him and everyone around him on offense. He's also nearly five years younger than Wentz, who can't fend off Father Time forever.

That said, one Vikings weapon in particular is especially poised for a boost from Murray's return.

Jordan Addison could finally find his flow with Murray at QB

Fourth-year wide receiver Jordan Addison has had a rough start to his 2026 campaign, totaling two catches on seven targets for a whopping 21 receiving yards. Not exactly the performance he’s aiming for while leveraging for a new contract. The culprit?

A complete lack of timing with Wentz, an issue that even seemed to plague the two at times last season when Wentz was under center.

There’s zero reason this shouldn’t have been a gimme throw. pic.twitter.com/ZlkKHI5Rmo — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 13, 2026

Although Murray and Addison have had the chance to showcase any connection this season, they appeared to be in a good rhythm at training camp. Not to mention, Murray is just a better processor and thrower than the 33-year-old journeyman.

Addison’s lack of production so far this season presents a perfect opportunity to scheme the ball to him early, which should also benefit the team’s other offensive weapons as the game goes on.

For Addison, a big performance is becoming long overdue.

The pressure is on for Addison

The Vikings picked up Addison’s fifth-year option this past offseason, giving the two sides additional time to work through a long-term contract extension to keep the former Biletnikoff Award winner in purple. Then, fellow 2024 first-round receiver Zay Flowers agreed to a four-year, $ 140 million extension at the beginning of August, further pushing the WR market to the moon.

If Jordan Addison doesn't produce more once Kyler Murray returns, the Vikings could question whether he's the right man to play opposite Justin Jefferson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Addison’s production will likely prevent him from approaching Flowers’s deal, but his skill set and the premium cost at receiver mean there’s still urgency for both sides. Addison’s career totals of 177 receptions for 2,417 yards and 22 TDs over 48 games are largely hampered by poor QB play in 2024, but anyone who's watched him closely can see why Minnesota wants to get a deal done.

Murray's return to the field offers Addison the best chance to flourish and for the Vikings to continue stacking wins. The duo's first test comes in Week 3 against the Buccaneers, whom Addison beat for 61 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches in his lone meeting against the NFC South franchise in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

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