Falcons Make Major Quarterback Change After Offense Hits Rock Bottom

Atlanta Falcons fans can rejoice as the franchise’s ongoing quarterback quandary could be nearing an end.

ESPN’s Ian Rappoport reported on Monday that Michael Penix Jr. will start for Atlanta (0-2) in its Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Sept. 24. The Falcons also announced the move on its social outlets.

Fresh off a partially torn left ACL reconstruction, Penix will replace Cooper Rush, who started the first two games, both losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers.

Penix was recovering from the ACL injury sustained last November and cleared in August during the preseason. But he never played as he worked to regain more confidence in his knee.

Even while limited for much of the offseason, Penix spent the summer months battling with Tua Tagovailoa for the starting quarterback job. Tagovailoa is out with an oblique injury from Week 1, when he was slated to start at Pittsburgh.

Rush was the head of an inept Falcons offense, turning the football over five times against just one passing touchdown. Rush was so bad to the point of Falcons fans booing the team at home in last Sunday’s 34-3 loss to NFC South rival Carolina as he fumbled on the game’s first play and tossed two interceptions.

Rush’s nightmare ended when it forced head coach Kevin Stefanski to bench him to substitute undrafted rookie Jack Strand midway through the third quarter.

Strand had two turnovers himself, including a pick-six on his first pass attempt after wide receiver Jahan Dotson bobbled it. However, he did have 53 passing yards in a quarter and a half of playing time, compared to Rush’s 86.

What perfect timing for the Penix announcement.

A day after quarterback woes, he could provide a glimmer of hope in Atlanta.

He was the Falcons’ starter a year ago before his season prematurely ended from the ACL injury, his third one overall dating back to college at Indiana and Washington, but first in his left knee.

Penix completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,982 yards, threw nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also started a portion of the 2024 season as a rookie, replacing Kirk Cousins towards the year’s end.

Penix is 4-8 as a starting quarterback on a rather underperforming Falcons franchise over recent years. The 2024 NFL Draft’s eighth overall pick is at somewhat of a crossroads this year to prove he’s the permanent answer to Atlanta’s quarterback problems.

Penix will have quite the first test in his third NFL season, battling against Packers quarterback Jordan Love. He’ll also face a new-look Green Bay defense under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Green Bay has the eighth-best passing yard average allowed, 175. As a unit, the Packers played well in their 20-17 overtime win over the New York Jets.

Falcons-Packers kicks off at Lambeau Field at 8:15 p.m. Prime Video will televise the game.

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