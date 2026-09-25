Week 3 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: George Kittle VS Tyler Warren

George Kittle and Tyler Warren head into week 3 with a projected increased workload as their respective teams deal with injuries to their pass catchers.

Both tight ends should see a decent amount of targets, but which one will turn their targets into Fantasy production?

George Kittle

Kittle had a strong Fantasy performance in week 2 after a quiet week 1 following an offseason filled with injury rehab. Kittle finished with 18.0 PPR points in week 2 against the Miami Dolphins and has the opportunity to continue this momentum in week 3 against NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals.

With Demarcus Robinson out and De’Zhaun Stribling on injured reserve, Kittle will see another spike in targets. Kittle will see more snaps as he continues to progress from his achilles injury and with Jake Tonges on IR.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has a history of Fantasy success against the Cardinals throughout his career. Last season, Kittle finished with 24.7 PPR points in his lone matchup against the Cardinals.

Kittle does have to contend for targets against Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Christian McCaffrey, which could turn some Fantasy managers off.

Even with the stiff competition for targets, Kittle’s week 3 Fantasy outlook is strong as the five-time All-Pro has a strong connection with quarterback Brock Purdy and faces off against an opponent he’s had success against.

George Kittle what a drive!



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Tyler Warren

Warren will step up as a top-two receiving option for the Indianapolis Colts as Alec Pierce is set to miss time. Warren has seen a steady amount of targets so far as the tight end is averaging six per game. The former Penn State Nittany Lion made the most of his targets in week 2 with a 14.4 PPR points performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Looking ahead to week three, Warren and the Colts take on AFC South foe Houston Texans in a pivotal matchup for the 0-2 teams. Warren had decent performances against the Texans last season, but nothing eye catching for Fantasy managers. With Pierce out, Warren will see a bump in targets, which could make the Colts tight end Fantasy viable in the AFC South showdown.

Warren’s 3.8 yards per reception is a cause for concern when looking at the tight end’s Fantasy outlook. Warren has regressed heavily in turning catches into explosive plays as the Colts tight end averaged 10.8 yards per reception last season, nearly three times higher than his average this season. If Warren can’t find the end zone, his lack of ability to turn a reception into an explosive play limits his Fantasy ceiling.

Daniel Jones finds Tyler Warren wide open for an opening drive TD!



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The Verdict

Kittle should be prioritized in standard and Half-PPR leagues, while Warren is more of a threat in PPR leagues.

Kittle will have to battle for receptions, but can make the most of his receptions against the Cardinals, an opponent Kitlle has had Fantasy success against.

Warren will haul in a decent amount of receptions, but his lack of explosive receptions early on makes Warren a sit in standard and Half-PPR leagues.

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