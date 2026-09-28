Week 4 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown Lineup: Jalen Hurts is the Captain with Caleb Williams out

Caleb Williams is out for this Monday Night showdown contest, but there are still a multitude of Fantasy stars to sort through before selecting your lineup.

This lineup can help DFS players navigate through the player pool with Williams out.

Jalen Hurts - Captain ($16,200)

Hurts is the most expensive player in the contests, but is worth placing in the captain spot thanks to his Fantasy performances. Hurts has been the machine running the Philadelphia Eagles offense so far early on in the season. Hurts averaged 21.45 Fantasy points in the first two games of the season, tossing at least two touchdowns per game in the process.

What makes Hurts an interesting play at the captain spot is that Hurts hasn’t reached his Fantasy ceiling this season. Hurts hasn’t snuck a tush push in for a touchdown yet, giving room for Hurts’ Fantasy numbers to grow. Given Hurts’ work in the passing game early on and potential for rushing touchdowns, Hurts is the clear captain play of the slate.

Jalen Hurts on 3rd downs in Week 2, per @SumerSports:



*9/13, 134 passing yards

*64.7% success rate (94th percentile)

*7.88 average yards to go pic.twitter.com/9eIe68WEWe — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) September 21, 2026

DeVonta Smith ($10,600)

Smith will continue to be the figurehead of the Eagles pass catchers and will see an increased role with Dallas Goedert out for this game. Smith’s 19 targets easily makes the former Heisman winner the targets leader on the Eagles, nearly doubling second-place Dontayvion Wicks’ 10 targets.

Smith will get a cushy opponent against the Chicago Bears pass defense, who have shown struggles against wide receivers throughout the season. In week 1, the Bears allowed Jalen Coker to finish with 33.1 PPR points, good for a WR 1 weekly finish. With Smith’s target share in the Eagles offense, the Alabama product will see plenty of opportunities to increase his Fantasy production.

D’Andre Swift ($9,600)

In their matchup last season Swift ran all over the Eagles defense. Swift finished with 20.8 PPR points in the 24-16 win. With Williams out, a run-heavy game plan will be in the suits, which points to a plethora of run attempts for Swift to increase his Fantasy production.

Kyle Monangai ($5,600)

This lineup will implement both Bears running backs as the expected run-heavy offense will give plenty of run attempts to duo. Much like Swift, Monangai had a monster Fantasy day against the Eagles. Monagain finished as the leading rusher of the game with 130 rushing yards, which led to a 19.0 PPR points performance.

Williams’ absence will place a heavy workload for Monangai and Swift, which could lead to big Fantasy days for the pair against an opponent they had success against last leason.

Need D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to repeat this performance against the Eagles on Monday Night 🍿 pic.twitter.com/l4GcMYYdl9 — Bearsszn (@bearszn) September 24, 2026

Dontayvion Wicks ($4,400)

Wicks’ ability to make explosive pass receptions makes the Eagles WR 2 worth placing in the lineup. Wicks’ 21 yards per reception ranks fourth in the NFL and could increase against a Bwars defense that allows a fourth-worst 8.7 yards per reception.

With Goedert out, the 6’1” Wicks may see more red-zone work thanks to his height. Wicks will serve as another piece in the Hurts stack that will bring points synergy between the two.

Johnny Mundt ($2,200)

Goedert will be out for the contest, which may point to placing the recently signed Zach Ertz into this slot, but Mundt will get the nod here. Mundt dominated the snap share among Eagles tight ends once Goedert left in week 2.

Ertz appears to be the better Fantasy option thanks to his receiving ability, but the three-time Pro Bowler may not see a healthy snap count. Coming off a season-ending injury and no training camp prep, it’s hard to envision Ertz leading Eagles tight ends in snaps. Mundt will be the contrarian play here as the majority of players flock to Ertz.

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