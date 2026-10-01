Week 4 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Matthew Stafford VS Dak Prescott

Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott had strong Fantasy performances in week 3, despite their respective team losing.

Both quarterbacks face defenses in the top-10 for most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but will Stafford or Prescott have the better Fantasy performance?

Matthew Stafford

Through the absence of Puka Nacua, Stafford has remained a consistent Fantasy option. In the two games of Nacua’s absence, Stafford averaged 25.45 FPPG. Stafford formed a connection with Davante Adams as the duo connected for 332 yards in the two games without Nacua.

Nacua’s anticipated return in week 4 would be welcomed by Stafford, but the Rams quarterback is a solid Fantasy option in week 4 with or without Nacua.

The Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who have struggled against opposing QBs, in week 4. The Eagles allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing QBs with 20.7 FPPG. What stood out most about the Eagles pass defense was their week 3 performance against Case Keenum. The Eagles allowed 24.5 Fantasy points to the 38-year-old journeyman, which bodes well for Stafford’s Fantasy outlook.

Last season against the Eagles, Stafford finished with a modest 14.8 Fantasy points. At the very least, Stafford offers a high Fantasy floor even with Nacua out in week 4.

MATTHEW STAFFORD ANSWERS RIGHT BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DScEdH1xLo — Outta Pocket with RGIII (@OuttaPocketRG3) September 28, 2026

Dak Prescott

Prescott has been the motor for the Dalls Cowboys offense and his Fantasy numbers prove it. Prescott ranks as QB 7 in the young season with 21.4 FPPG. The four-time Pro Bowler looks to continue his Fantasy momentum against a hyped Houston Texans defense that struggles against opposing quarterbacks.

The Texans allow 20.2 FPPG to opposing quarterbacks, which is the eight-most in the NFL. The Texans had difficult Fantasy matchups against Josh Allen and Joe Burrow in the first three games of the season and will see another pass-happy quarterback in Prescott in week 4.

While the Texans struggled against opposing quarterbacks, they are the second best against opposing running backs. This will factor in for Prescott’s matchup against the Texans as he may see more volume with the running game getting stuffed.

Prescott ranks top-10 in passing attempts and passing touchdowns, while having just one interception this year. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has the volume and red-zone accuracy to enhance his Fantasy score against a Texans defense with multiple Pro-Bowlers.

Dak Prescott best throws vs the Ravens

0.27 EPA/Play per RBSDM pic.twitter.com/7IeYUqHjXw — 😢🥭#EvenYearSak (@CeeDeePlsTD) September 28, 2026

The Verdict

Both quarterbacks have favorable matchups in week 4 and should have productive Fantasy days. It comes down to a Fantasy manager’s play style when selecting from the two quarterbacks.

For Fantasy managers that like high-ceiling players, Prescott is the choice. Prescott faces a tough defense, but the Cowboys have been in shootouts all season long. Prescott will have the volume to have a productive Fantasy day. There is some concern with Prescott facing a loaded Texans defense, but the Dallas Cowboys QB has the tools for a high-ceiling Fantasy output.

Stafford should start for Fantasy managers that prefer a safer option in their starting lineup. Stafford faces off against an Eagles defense that is struggling opposing quarterbacks. Even if Nacua is out, Stafford offers a high-Fantasy floor.

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