Week 5 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown Lineup: Dalton Kincaid is set to Bounce Back

The last time the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams faced off in 2024, the teams combined for 86 points in an instant classic.

This DraftKings showdown lineup features as many Fantasy stars that can fit in the salary, while having an underowned Fantasy sleeper at captain.

Dalton Kincaid - Captain ($9,900)

Kincaid flew under the radar the past couple of weeks as his Fantasy dipped after an explosive first two games. The Bills tight end may get overlooked in this showdown slate after his recent performances, but is slated for a bounce-back performance.

It won’t be easy for Kincaid to put up a strong Fantasy game as the Rams allow the least amount of Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Even with the tough matchup, Kincaid will feature as captain thanks to his salary allowing for other Fantasy studs to join the lineup.

Bills head coach Joe Brady made an emphasis in getting Kincaid the ball following the Bills’ week 3 win. Kincaid only saw two targets following the comments in a Bills’ loss last week. After suffering a loss, Brady may turn to Kincaid more often as hinted to a couple of weeks ago.

Josh Allen ($11,800)

Allen is the engine of the Bills’ offense and can’t be faded in a showdown contest. Allen is averaging 28.1 FPPG this season and will look to continue his QB 1 Fantasy season against the Rams.

Allen has multiple outlets to enhance his Fantasy production. The 2024 NFL MVP easily leads all QBs with seven rushing touchdowns, while ranking ninth in passing yards per game.

Josh Allen lit up the Rams the last time they met:



🔥 51.8 FPTS

🔥 342 Pass Yds

🔥 3 TD - 0 INT

🔥 82 Rush Yds - 3 TD pic.twitter.com/bpkliT58QV — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 12, 2026

Puka Nacua ($11,400)

Nacua marked his return from injury with a strong Fantasy performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nacua finished with 27.7 PPR points off of 12 targets and has an opportunity to replicate this performance against the Bills.

The Bills allow the tenth-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Nacua is matchup proof and having an easier matchup will lead to a productive Fantasy day for the Rams wide receiver.

Matthew Stafford ($9,000)

This lineup will stack Nacua and Stafford to get points correlation. Stafford continues to be a pass-happy QB early on this season as the Rams quarterback is tied-third in pass attempts.

In their last meeting, Stafford passed for 320 yards and added a pair of passing touchdowns. With Stafford’s volume early on this season, the vet QB is capable of a strong Fantasy performance against an opponent he’s had success against.

Matthew Stafford has reached 1,000 passing yards this season



Season Stats:

1,189 Pass Yds | 6 Pass TD | 6 INT



Season Pace:

5,053 Pass Yds | 26 Pass TD#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/tI9MEinncg — PaceBall (@paceball__) October 5, 2026

Tyler Bass ($4,800)

Bass is a strong option in this showdown slate as the Bills kicker averages 7.8 FPPG. Bass has a much friendlier kicker environment this week as he’ll play in a domed stadium. The Bills kicker has been perfect this season and is a reliable option in this contest at his salary point.

Colby Parkinson ($2,400)

Parkinson missed last week, but will return as Rams TE 1 with Terrance Ferguson on injured reserve. Parkinson will see a ton of the field as he’s taken a 70-plus percent snap share in the two full games he’s played this season.

DFS players may flock to Tyler Higbee ($4,400) after the Rams tight end’s 20.2 and 11.7 Fantasy points performances in the past two weeks. Higbee’s numbers are a bit inflated given Ferguson’s absence for those games and Parkinson missing the last game. Parkinson’s snap share keeps the tight end on the field and available for targets on any of Stafford’s dropbacks. Parkinson is a value option with high upside thanks to his snap share.

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