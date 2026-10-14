Week 6 Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: The Chiefs and Colts are Slated for Strong Fantasy Scores

Bye weeks are starting to ramp up, leaving for Fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire for a weekly replacement.

These D/ST streamers are strong options for Fantasy managers with defenses on a bye this week.

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST

The Chiefs are coming off their bye and their defense has the perfect opponent after a week off in the Los Angeles Chargers. Early on in the season, the Chiefs had their share of success against struggling offenses. In games against the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, two offenses in the bottom ten in points per game, the Chiefs' defense finished with 12.0 and 8.0 Fantasy points. Their week 6 opponent, the Chargers, fall into the bottom ten offense like the Broncos and Dolphins.

The Chargers’ offense keeps getting worse after each passing week. Justin Herbert looks like a shell of himself, the offensive line gave up a second-worst 17 sacks and the skill players have been inefficient. The Chargers have cracked 20 points once this season and it’s hard to envision them doing so against the undefeated Chiefs. On top of their lack of points, the Chargers are careless with the ball as Herbert and Co. turned the ball over 13 times this season, the most in the NFL. The combination of lack of points and excess of turnovers makes the Chargers a vulnerable target for the Chiefs.

Justin Herbert today



11-19

96 Pass Yards

Pass TD

INT

Fumble Lost

67.0 Pass Rating



pic.twitter.com/CfBU8bTxNY — PFF (@PFF) October 11, 2026

Indianapolis Colts D/ST

The Colts' defense have struggled in Fantasy early on this season, only scoring 8.0 Fantasy points once this season. Despite their struggles, the AFC South outfit are an intriguing option this week, due to their matchup.

The Colts host a division rival in the Tennessee Titans, who have struggled on offense this season. The Titans rank last in points per game and are inefficient at moving the ball as they rank last in yards per game. Nothing about the Titans offense screams danger, Cam Ward seemingly regressed this season, the run game is inefficient and the pass catchers aren't producing. At about a 11% rostership, the Colts are available in the majority of leagues and are a strong option this week thanks to their matchup against the worst statistical offense in football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST

Despite the disappointing 1-4 start to the season, the Bucs D/ST have been a decent option in Fantasy. The Bucs have four games above 5.0 Fantasy points this season and remain tolerable D/ST option this week. Another factor that makes the Bucs defense palpable is the offense consistently running down the clock with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels under center.

The Bucs face a Steelers offense that has been productive lately, but are capable of being stagnant at times. In the past three weeks, the Steelers delivered at least 24 points, but that wasn’t the case early on. In the first two games of the season, the Steelers finished with 23 points across the two contests. With the pace of play being slow and a Steelers offense susceptible to faltering, the Bucs are in the mix of D/ST streamers this week.

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