Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Who are the Best D/ST Streaming Options This Week?

Fantasy Football Defense/Special Teams Week 6 Streamers

Navigating the fantasy football waiver wire gets trickier as the season settles in, and finding the right Defense/Special Teams (D/ST) streamer remains one of the best edges for outmaneuvering your league-mates. Whether you are dealing with early-season injuries or searching for high-leverage matchups, targeting mistake-prone quarterbacks, weak offensive lines, and favorable home-field conditions is usually the recipe for success.

As we look ahead to Week 6, let's break down five D/ST streaming targets to target on your waive wire this week.

Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Adds

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Anytime you can grab an elite defensive unit coming off a bye week while playing at home, it is a priority move. The Chiefs' defense gets extra time to heal up and scheme against the Los Angeles Chargers and struggling quarterback Justin Herbert. Arrowhead Stadium is notoriously difficult for visiting quarterbacks, and Steve Spagnuolo’s unit excels at dialing up pressure and forcing low-percentage throws. If you want a high-floor option with multi-sack upside to kick off your Week 6, the Chiefs are a premier target. Through the early portion of the season, Kansas City's unit has relied on a robust team pressure rate and disciplined coverage to frustrate opposing signal-callers.

Buffalo Bills D/ST at Las Vegas Raiders

The Bills defense hits the road to face a Las Vegas Raiders squad that looked completely out of sorts offensively in their previous outing against the Patriots. Buffalo's front seven has the speed and pass-rush ability to exploit porous offensive lines, making them an ideal candidate to rack up sacks and create short-field opportunities via turnovers. While not an elite option, the Bills are available on most waiver wires and represent a safe floor for fantasy managers looking for a reliable road option.

Atlanta Falcons D/ST vs. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are expected to get Caleb Williams back under center, but throwing a young quarterback back into the fire on the road against a surging defense is a tall order. The Falcons' defense has been quietly solid all year long, anchoring themselves with disciplined coverage and opportunistic plays, highlighted by a defensive touchdown in Week 5 that underscored their big-play potential. Playing at home in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta's crowd noise and front-line pressure make them an intriguing high-ceiling streamer against an offense still prone to errors.

New York Giants D/ST vs. New Orleans Saints

New York returns home to host a New Orleans Saints offense that has been exceptionally mistake-prone this season. The Saints are currently tied for second in the league in turnovers, so the Giants have a chance to make some plays this week. New York's pass rush thrives on creating chaos in the backfield, and a low-scoring game script heavily favors a New York D/ST unit looking to capitalize on careless offensive play and secure multiple takeaways.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST vs. Tennessee Titans

Let's be clear: starting the Colts requires a bit of stomach for risk given their early-season volatility. However, this recommendation is entirely about the opponent. Indianapolis returns home to host a Tennessee Titans offense that has looked utterly anemic, ranking near the bottom of the league in nearly every major offensive metric and struggling to protect the football. If you are chasing a deep waiver wire flier who can capitalize on a broken offense and secure a few opportunistic turnovers or sacks, the Colts offer a sneaky path to double-digit fantasy points.