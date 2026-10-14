Week 6 Fantasy Football Mailbag: Should Managers Sell Aaron Jones and Emanuel Wilson?

Fantasy football managers face a ton of questions about their roster and how to compile the best lineup each week. Entering Week 6, more developments and information are available to use when considering changes to fantasy rosters and lineups.

In this week’s installment of our fantasy football mailbag, which questions are eating away at managers?

Note: Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter so I can answer your fantasy football questions in future articles.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Should Managers Sell Aaron Jones Sr. and Emanuel Wilson?

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates afetr the game against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Jones Sr. and Emanuel Wilson are both RBs who have handled expanded roles for their respective teams because other RBs on the roster are on injured reserve. With Jordan Mason and Zach Charbonnet nearing returns from injured reserve, is it time to sell Jones and Wilson?

Since being the clear featured back for the Minnesota Vikings since Week 2, Jones is the RB12 in fantasy points per game (15.1) during that span. Jones has carried the ball 17-plus times in four straight starts and had a season-high 25 attempts in Week 5.

Jordan Mason is expected back after the bye and remains a big part of the offensive plan



Kevin O'Connell: “I'm excited about what's coming for us offensively. I've kind of envisioned it being like that from the beginning of the season, and we've been able to win football games… pic.twitter.com/XWCmLqUpgj — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) October 12, 2026

Among 31 RBs with 50-plus attempts, Jones has the sixth-fewest yards after contact per attempt (2.58) and fifth-fewest missed tackles forced (8). With the Vikings having a bye week in Week 6, the sell-high window for Jones is steadily closing.

Across the last two weeks, with rookie Jadarian Price on injured reserve and Charbonnet inching closer to returning, Wilson is the RB9 in fantasy points per game (20.1). What has helped Wilson tremendously is the fact that he’s gotten 15 of the 24 red-zone carries by Seattle Seahawks RBs this season.

Coach Mike Macdonald reiterates #Seahawks don’t expect RB Zach Charbonnet to make his season debut Thursday at DEN. Still in 21-day PUP list practice window. Window closes Oct 22. Says consensus of folks need to OK him



“We’re trying to do right by the process right now.” @933KJR pic.twitter.com/HO8BTS7DfI — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 12, 2026

In the same sample of 31 RBs with 50-plus attempts in 2026, Wilson has the fifth-fewest yards per attempt (3.4) and fifth-fewest runs of 10-plus yards (4).

In leagues where there aren’t IR spots, it’s worth checking to see if either Mason or Charbonnet is available right now. On top of that, Jones and Wilson are ideal sell-high candidates before Week 6 kicks off.

Is it Time to Panic About Ashton Jeanty?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After producing 32.7 fantasy points in Week 1, Ashton Jeanty has been the RB16 in fantasy points per game (13.0) since Week 2. Jeanty has scored double-digit fantasy points in all five of his starts this season, but injuries are seemingly hindering his ability to play at an elite level right now.

Along with suffering a sprained ankle in training camp that carried over to the start of the regular season, Jeanty is also dealing with a foot ailment. Head coach Klint Kubiak indicated that Jeanty is ‘ beat up ’, which isn’t ideal to hear this early in the season.

Klint Kubiak on whether Ashton Jeanty was hampered by injury today:



"Yes. Ashton is beat up. And it's a testament to how tough he is that he's out there playing today for his teammates."



Jeanty on why it was important for him to play:



"Unless I can't run, jump, I'm playing.… — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) October 11, 2026

With injuries being a factor, Jeanty has the fourth-fewest yards per attempt (3.3), eighth-fewest missed tackles forced (9), and eighth-fewest runs of 10-plus yards (5) among the 31 RBs with 50-plus attempts. While it’s not time to completely sell Jeanty yet, the panic meter is gradually climbing for the second-year back.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. Put a Dent Into Nico Collins’ Role?

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans safety Terrell Burgess (38) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shortly after the Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, they officially announced they had acquired Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Although Harrison struggled mightily with the Cardinals, will he alter Nico Collins’ fantasy football outlook moving forward?

Collins is the WR5 in fantasy points per game (20.9) across his three games in 2026. Harrison and C.J. Stroud had a decent rapport in college at Ohio State, but MHJ’s arrival won’t be enough to suddenly make Collins an unreliable option in fantasy.

Nico Collins yards per route run:



On ball - 2.2

Off ball - 4.1



They traded for Marv so Nico could play Z full time. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 12, 2026

Trading for Harrison affects players like Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson more than Collins. Harrison is expected to play predominantly on the outside and give Stroud another red-zone weapon.

With the Texans lacking an effective rushing attack, they are seventh in neutral pass rate (56.0%), so volume won’t be an issue. There could be a buy-low window for Collins right now in leagues where his manager believes Harrison alters his role.

Hopefully everyone’s fantasy football squads enjoy plenty of success in Week 6!