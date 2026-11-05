Week 9 Fantasy Football Sleepers Featuring Devin Singletary, Ryan Flournoy, and a Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback

The 2026 fantasy football season is about half-way through, but have no fear:

Our Week 9 fantasy sleeper picks are here, and we’ll continue providing the goods until you’ve coached your team to championship glory.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stafford is perhaps more of a light sleeper heading into Week 9, but we believe he’s in prime position to make Sunday nightmarish for the Washington Commanders.

From Week 5 through Week 8, the Rams’ quarterback has thrown nine touchdowns, compared to two interceptions. His 74.5% completion rate is second among quarterbacks during that stretch and he’s tied for the most completions. He also accounted for 72 half-PPR fantasy points in that span.

The Commanders, meanwhile, allow the third-most fantasy points to QBs, as well as the sixth-most passing yards per game. They defend the run well, giving further credence to the notion that Stafford will look to air it out at high volume.

RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) celebrate after the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time we saw the Giants on a football field (Week 7), Devin Singletary scored a game-winning, walk-off, 30-yard overtime touchdown to propel his current team past his former team.

Singletary carried the ball just five times against the Texans, but the G-Men could rely more heavily on him in Week 9 as Cam Skattebo deals with a hamstring injury (he missed practice on Wednesday) and Tyrone Tracy is on IR.

Consider also that the Giants have run the ball at a roughly 43% clip over the course of the season, but that percentage leap-frogged to 53% in Week 7. On the one hand, the jump could be an outlier, but on the other, it may be closer to a new norm with J.J. McCarthy at the helm.

The Philadelphia Eagles should help New York’s cause since they concede the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL. For these reasons, we see Singletary putting together a productive fantasy week.

WR Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Pickens has made headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer called out his effort (or lack thereof) as a blocker on run plays. Then in Week 8, it appeared that Pickens left the field before Arizona Cardinals’ kicker Chad Ryland cleared the uprights with his game-winning field goal.

How did he get there so fast?



(via @MikeLeslieWFAA) pic.twitter.com/gUZKSxzM5q — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 2, 2026

Amid the loudness of Pickens’ behavior, his colleague Ryan Flournoy may have quietly supplanted him as the team’s WR2.

In the Cowboys’ last two games, Flournoy is leading Pickens in snap counts by a wide margin (103 to 83), and over the last three games, he’s posted more receptions (14), touchdowns (two), and an equal number of route runs (96). He also hasn’t scored fewer than nine fantasy points in four consecutive weeks.

With Pickens potentially deep in the doghouse, Flournoy could be unleashed, especially given his favorable Week 9 matchup.

According to Fantasy Points Data , Flournoy has taken 53.4% of his snaps from the inside. The Indianapolis Colts, by contrast, have struggled against slot receivers, giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to the position.

TE Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs after the catch against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions are dead last in the NFL in receptions (61), targets (80), receiving yards (684), and touchdowns (11) allowed to tight ends. Making matters worse, they’ve posted those league highs across only seven out of a possible eight contests.

It’s unsurprising, then, that the Lions surrender the most fantasy points to tight ends per game (23.6), and it’s not close (the Commanders are second at 17.9).

Enter Greg Dulcich. The Dolphins’ TE could assume a starring role this weekend against a futile Detroit defense that also happens to be decimated by injuries.

Dulcich has caught at least four passes and been targeted at least five times in each of his last four games. He’s also posted 221 receiving yards during that stretch, which is just over 55 yards per contest.

He’s yet to score a touchdown this season, but there’s a real possibility that changes against a team with an alarmingly vulnerable defense on Sunday.