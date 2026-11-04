Giants RB Cam Skattebo Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury Ahead of Eagles Game

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) tops the team’s Week 9 injury report after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Skattebo was injured on his 42-yard run in overtime against the Houston Texans two weeks ago.

At the time, he tried to downplay the injury, but head coach John Harbaugh later characterized the running back as “day to day up to the game,” and said, “We’re just going to have to see where we’re at.”

Where things stand doesn’t look very promising, as hamstrings are tricky injuries and Skattebo’s absence from practice has raised concerns for the Giants, especially since Tyrone Tracy Jr. is currently on injured reserve with his own hamstring injury, also suffered in the game against the Texans.

Skattebo undoubtedly doesn’t want to miss any more time, especially after losing most of his rookie campaign last year to an ankle injury.

There’s obviously an extra motivating factor for Skattebo to be ready for Sunday’s game against Philadelphia because last year’s ankle injury happened on the Lincoln Financial Field turf, and for him to return to the scene of the crime and post another career day that matches or tops his Houston performance (17 carries, 124 yards, one touchdown) would bring his comeback full circle.

If Skattebo can’t go, the Giants will likely turn to Devin Singletary as their lead back. They also have Greg Desrosiers on the roster, whom they signed off the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad last week, and they will likely elevate either Phil Mafaha or Eric Gray, the latter signed this week to the practice squad, for Sunday’s game.

"I feel very confident about the running back situation. I like the guys we've got," Harbaugh said. "Obviously, Motor (Devin Singletary) has been here. We've got some guys that have been here in the past, too, that we brought in, as you know, that were here, and we also brought in one, (running back) Eric (Gray).

"So, I feel good about it. We claimed a guy off the Chargers (Gregory Desrosiers). He's a very talented, young guy. So, those guys are in practice. They've got two practices now, and if they have to go, they'll definitely be ready to roll."

While it’s too soon to say for certain what Skattebo’s status will be for Sunday, keep in mind that the Giants have a short work week following their game against Philadelphia.

If Skattebo isn’t at least limited in the next day or two, it might make sense for him to sit out Sunday’s game so he’s ready for the clash against the Commanders on Thursday night.

Sitting Sunday would give him a few extra days to get right for that game, and a longer break afterward to make more progress on his hamstring.

Abdul Carter Remains Sidelined by Illness

Linebacker Abdul Carter, who missed Monday’s light practice due to illness, remained sidelined on Wednesday as he continues to recover.



Harbaugh, who said the lienbacker was home resting, "should be fine" for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.





Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status RB Cam Skattebo Hamstring DNP OLB Abdul Carter Illness DNP OT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf Limited OLB Malik Harrison Groin Limited CB Colton Hood Illness Limited WR Charlie Jones Hand Limited T Andrew Thomas Groin Limited TE Theo Johnson Neck Full OL Marcus Mbow Knee Full DL DJ Reader Knee Full

Eagles Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status RB Saquon Barkley Hamstring/Back DNP LB Zack Baun Shoulder Full OT Markel Bell Finger Full LB Jihad Campbell Hamstring/Quad DNP DB Michael Carter II Abdomen DNP WR Britain Covey Knee DNP DT Jordan Davis Thumb Full G Landon Dickerson Hip Full K Jake Elliott Right Ankle Limited TE Dallas Goedert Knee Full OLB Jonathan Greenard Ankle Limited OLB Jalyx Hunt Knee/Ankle Limited CB Jonathan Jones Hamstring DNP QB Tanner McKee Chest Full DB Kenny Moore II Glute Full DT Moro Ojomo Neck Full WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring DNP WR Dontayvion Wicks Ankle DNP

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