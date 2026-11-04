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Giants RB Cam Skattebo Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury Ahead of Eagles Game

Skattebo tops the Giants’ Week 9 injury report after sitting out Wednesday. With a short week ahead, New York may have to decide whether to rest him Sunday.
Patricia Traina|
Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.
Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) tops the team’s Week 9 injury report after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Skattebo was injured on his 42-yard run in overtime against the Houston Texans two weeks ago.

At the time, he tried to downplay the injury, but head coach John Harbaugh later characterized the running back as “day to day up to the game,” and said, “We’re just going to have to see where we’re at.”

Where things stand doesn’t look very promising, as hamstrings are tricky injuries and Skattebo’s absence from practice has raised concerns for the Giants, especially since Tyrone Tracy Jr. is currently on injured reserve with his own hamstring injury, also suffered in the game against the Texans.

Skattebo undoubtedly doesn’t want to miss any more time, especially after losing most of his rookie campaign last year to an ankle injury.

There’s obviously an extra motivating factor for Skattebo to be ready for Sunday’s game against Philadelphia because last year’s ankle injury happened on the Lincoln Financial Field turf, and for him to return to the scene of the crime and post another career day that matches or tops his Houston performance (17 carries, 124 yards, one touchdown) would bring his comeback full circle.

If Skattebo can’t go, the Giants will likely turn to Devin Singletary as their lead back. They also have Greg Desrosiers on the roster, whom they signed off the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad last week, and they will likely elevate either Phil Mafaha or Eric Gray, the latter signed this week to the practice squad, for Sunday’s game.

"I feel very confident about the running back situation. I like the guys we've got," Harbaugh said. "Obviously, Motor (Devin Singletary) has been here. We've got some guys that have been here in the past, too, that we brought in, as you know, that were here, and we also brought in one, (running back) Eric (Gray).

"So, I feel good about it. We claimed a guy off the Chargers (Gregory Desrosiers). He's a very talented, young guy. So, those guys are in practice. They've got two practices now, and if they have to go, they'll definitely be ready to roll."

While it’s too soon to say for certain what Skattebo’s status will be for Sunday, keep in mind that the Giants have a short work week following their game against Philadelphia.

If Skattebo isn’t at least limited in the next day or two, it might make sense for him to sit out Sunday’s game so he’s ready for the clash against the Commanders on Thursday night.

Sitting Sunday would give him a few extra days to get right for that game, and a longer break afterward to make more progress on his hamstring.

Abdul Carter Remains Sidelined by Illness

Linebacker Abdul Carter, who missed Monday’s light practice due to illness, remained sidelined on Wednesday as he continues to recover.


Harbaugh, who said the lienbacker was home resting, "should be fine" for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

RB Cam Skattebo

Hamstring

DNP

OLB Abdul Carter

Illness

DNP

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

Limited

OLB Malik Harrison

Groin

Limited

CB Colton Hood

Illness

Limited

WR Charlie Jones

Hand

Limited

T Andrew Thomas

Groin

Limited

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Full

OL Marcus Mbow

Knee

Full

DL DJ Reader

Knee

Full

Eagles Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

RB Saquon Barkley

Hamstring/Back

DNP

LB Zack Baun

Shoulder

Full

OT Markel Bell

Finger

Full

LB Jihad Campbell

Hamstring/Quad

DNP

DB Michael Carter II

Abdomen

DNP

WR Britain Covey

Knee

DNP

DT Jordan Davis

Thumb

Full

G Landon Dickerson

Hip

Full

K Jake Elliott

Right Ankle

Limited

TE Dallas Goedert

Knee

Full

OLB Jonathan Greenard

Ankle

Limited

OLB Jalyx Hunt

Knee/Ankle

Limited

CB Jonathan Jones

Hamstring

DNP

QB Tanner McKee

Chest

Full

DB Kenny Moore II

Glute

Full

DT Moro Ojomo

Neck

Full

WR DeVonta Smith

Hamstring

DNP

WR Dontayvion Wicks

Ankle

DNP

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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