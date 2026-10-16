Week 6 DraftKings Lineup: Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua are the Focus of This Lineup

This bye week brings a multiude of Fantasy studs unavailable in the main slate.

This DraftKings lineup features a multitude of Fantasy playmakers available this week, who can outperform their salary.

QB - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams ($6,400)

Stafford has the volume and Fantasy production to make the Rams QB worthwhile against a poor Arizona Cardinals’ pass defense. Stafford leads the league with 216 pass attempts. The pass attempts led to Fantasy production for Stafford as the veteran quarterback has three games with over 22.9 Fantasy points.

Stafford has an easy matchup this week as the Cardinals rank third in points allowed to opposing QBs with 23.2 FPPG.

Matthew Stafford got hit on this play and still made the throw 😱@BUFvsLAR on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FzSeE6KVTc — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026

RB - D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears ($6,700)

It appears to be the Swift show for the second straight week as Kyle Monanagai appears to be out for week 6. Swift will see work in both the pass and run game as the Bears running back tallied 15 touches. The 15 touches led to 17.3 PPR points for Swift, who could be in for a big day against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons allowed Derrick Henry to run all over them last week as the Ravens running back finished with 21.0 PPR points. With the Bears near the top of rushing rate in the league, Swift could be in for a productive Fantasy day.

RB - Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers ($6,300)

It’s Hubbard’s backfield with Jonathon Brooks on injured reserve. Hubbard offers a high-floor with upside for a 20-plus PPR points performance. Hubbard’s floor performance this season is a 14.4 PPR points display in week 2.

With Jalen Hurts out for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Panthers will see more possession and a positive game script, which spells more touches for Hubbard.

Should fantasy managers be buying, selling, or holding Chuba Hubbard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/o6uU49b4eK — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 15, 2026

WR - Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams ($8,100)

Nacua has been a targets machine since his return from injury. Nacua tallied 21 targets last week and is averaging 15 targets a game this season. With Stafford in at QB, Nacua will serve as the main focus of the stack.

WR - Malik Nabers, New York Giants ($6,500)

Nabers seemed to find his groove the past couple of weeks as the Giants receiver tallied 23.2 and 29.1 PPR points in the past two weeks. Nabers has been the main focus of the Giants’ passing attack and with Jameis Winston at QB, Nabers will see a healthy amount of targets.

WR - Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals ($4,000)

Bourne appears to be stepping into the Michael-Wilson role for Cardinals, while Michael Wilson is taking the Marvin-Harrison-Jr. Role. In his first game as Cards’ WR 2, Bourne finished with 70 receiving yards, the most by a Cardinals’ pass catcher, on eight targets. In a negative game script, Bourne will continue to see a steady amount of targets, especially in garbage time.

TE - Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams ($3,400)

Higbee seems to be taking the Rams’ TE 1 role over Colby Parkinson as Higbee took the majority of the snaps in the Rams’ tight ends room last week. Higbee has proven to be a quality Fantasy asset the past three weeks as the Rams tight end finished with at least 11.7 PPR points and six targets per game.

Higbee joins Stafford and Nacua in the Rams double stack.

FLEX - Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers ($5,300) / Denzel Boston Cleveland Browns ($5,500)

The choice between the young receivers depends on if they suit up. McConkey seems to be healed from injury and should be in for a full workload. In a negative game environment, McConkey will see plenty of targets against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Boston may be in for more targets if KC Concepcion is out. Nevertheless, Boston is still a strong Fantasy option as the rookie pulled off back-to-back 12.9 PPR games.

D/ST - Carolina Panthers ($2,500)

The Panthers are a cheap defense, who face an Eagles’ offense who may be without their starting Quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Hurts is already listed out due to blood clots. Saquon Barkley hasn’t practiced this week, while DeVonta Smith was a limited participant on Thursday. The Panthers’ defense may be chalky, but their salary and matchup makes them worthwhile.

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