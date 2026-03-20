2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Sleepers: Anthony Richardson And Keaton Mitchell Thrive With Fresh Starts

Most fantasy football owners might not be focusing on their drafts just quite yet, but there is no offseason for dynasty owners. We are always looking to make moves and improve our teams all year long.

If you can hit on sleepers in dynasty leagues, you can put your team in a great position to be successful for a long time. These are some top dynasty league sleepers heading into the 2026 fantasy football season.

QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Most fantasy owners have given up on Richardson and rightfully so. However, this could be the time to buy low on him. Granted, there is a strong chance that he is a bust that never pans out, but that's why you strike now when you don't have to give up much to get him. It minimizes the risk.

However, it looks like he is going to be traded at some point in the near future this offseason, and a fresh start could be just what he needs. Look at how Malik Willis was able to increase his fantasy value when given time to develop with the Green Bay Packers. If Richardson lands somewhere like Green Bay or Minnesota, fantasy owners are going to connect those dots, and his value is going to spike. Grab him now while his value is at its lowest.

RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles was the perfect landing spot for Mitchell, who is one of the fastest running backs in the league. While he does have a limited sample size due to injury, he has averaged 6.3 yards per carry on 121 carries in his career.

Now he lands with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who played a major part in turning Miami Dolphins' running back De'Von Achane into a fantasy superstar. There are a lot of parallels between those two backs.

We don't expect Mitchell to ever be a bell-cow back, but he can do a lot of damage in a limited role. With that said, we never thought Achane could handle an every-down role either, and he is the same size as Mitchell.

WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) between plays- against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Horton was a star last summer in training camp and the preseason, but his season was cut short due to injury. He would have surpassed Cooper Kupp as the WR2 in Seattle had he stayed healthy.

We expect him to be a breakout star for the Seahawks this season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the top option; however, Horton will finish this season second in targets for the Seahawks. It may take some time, but he'll be a star in this league.

TE Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Dulcich was a dynasty darling coming out of UCLA, but he flopped with the Denver Broncos. However, he flashed as a potential fantasy star last year with the Dolphins. He is still just 25 years old, and in that offense, he could be one of the top options in the passing attack.

The wide receiver currently projected to be their WR1 is Tutu Atwell. There will be opportunities for pass-catchers in Miami. You can acquire Dulcich for next to nothing and could surprise a lot of people this year, both with his volume and production.

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