Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tetairoa McMillan enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a top wide receiver prospect, showcasing elite production, size, and speed that could make him a fantasy football standout as a rookie.

Shawn Childs

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tetairoa McMillan enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most dynamic wide receiver prospects, boasting an impressive college resume with elite production at Arizona. With his rare combination of size, speed, and playmaking ability, he has the potential to make an immediate fantasy impact depending on his landing spot.

Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Football Profile

Over the past two seasons, McMillan has been active in the Arizona Wildcats passing attack (90/1,402/10 and 84/1,319/8). He’s gained 16.1 yards per catch in his college career while starting 33 games over three years of action. McMillan gained more than 200 yards three times in his career (11/266/1, 10/304/4, and 10/202/1) while gaining more than 100 yards in nine other matchups (7/132/2, 8/161/1, 6/138, 9/107/1, 8/116/1, 10/160, 11/138, 8/161, and 9/115). He had a floor of six catches in 13 of his final 16 college starts.

For an NFL team seeking a receiver with size (6’4” and 220 lbs.), McMillan profiles in the realm of Mike Evans, with favorable speed (approximately 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash) for his build. His movements threaten defenses at the second and third levels while having juice in the open field with the ball in his hands. His pass routes have a rhythmic feel, allowing him to create wins with double moves. 

McMillan is a hand catcher with a wide wingspan. He’ll have success at the goal on jump balls and fade patterns. I expect his floor and early career path to parallel Michael Pittman, but his ceiling is much higher due to his ability to make more significant plays.

His resume is much higher than Luther Burden's and Matthew Golden's, and McMillan brings a unique skill set to the wide receiver position due to his frame and speed. I expect him to be the second wideout drafted this year while being active in his rookie season. Ultimately, his new home in 2025 will drive his fantasy value.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

