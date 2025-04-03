2025 NFL Mock Draft 8.0: Shedeur Sanders Finds Home Late in Top 10
The biggest talking points about the 2025 NFL draft are that it lacks quarterback stars and top-tier prospects. But that might not really be the case, because there’s a quarterback who has essentially locked up the No. 1 pick and this class is loaded with edge rushers, defensive tackles and running backs.
The NFL is known for being a copycat league, and the Philadelphia Eagles just won a Super Bowl with a loaded defensive front and a stud workhorse running back. Expect those positions to dominate the first round of the draft.
But this might not be a good year for wide receivers, partly because it’s missing all-around receivers who could one day take over games, which Malik Nabers quickly did for the New York Giants last year. On the other hand, there are plenty of specialists who can be friendly targets for quarterbacks. Skill sets and scheme fits could be determining factors for where the top wide receivers land when the draft opens on April 24.
Let’s get to the mock draft.
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Brian Callahan struggled to hide his disdain for Will Levis’s killer turnovers last year. He now goes from a quarterback he inherited to one he and his coaching staff have spent months studying. The critics won’t be laughing if the $82 million contract for left tackle Dan Moore Jr. ends up benefiting Ward, who will also be protected by former first rounders Peter Skoronski and JC Latham. A stout offensive line could go a long way toward allowing Ward to play freely and display his off-script gifts.
2. Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
The Browns finally admitted to making a massive mistake with the trade for Deshaun Watson, but forcing a quarterback pick here would be another reckless move. Carter, who also has experience as an off-ball linebacker, is considered the best overall prospect in the draft and received comparisons to fellow Penn State product Micah Parsons. Cleveland can’t pass up on pairing Carter with Myles Garrett to give this defense two game wreckers on the defensive line. They can take a quarterback later and/or execute a trade for Kirk Cousins.
3. New York Giants
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
A dynamic receiving tandem of Hunter and Nabers could be what Brian Daboll’s offensive scheme needs to make it quarterback-proof and overcome the ups and downs that come with starting Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston. Daboll rolled the dice with Daniel Jones, and it nearly cost him his job. He needs to show his scheme is valuable enough to keep for the long haul and that won’t happen without at least having star power at the skill positions as the team waits on a franchise quarterback. Also, Hunter would fill a need at cornerback, playing behind one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
It wasn’t that long ago when draft experts questioned whether Rashawn Slater had long enough arms to play left tackle. He’s now a two-time Pro Bowler for the Los Angeles Chargers and one of the league’s best blindside protectors. The Patriots shouldn’t dwell on Campbell’s arm length because he proved at LSU that he was the best tackle in college football. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye desperately needs a left tackle as talented as Campbell.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
It wouldn’t be a surprise if new coach Liam Coen strongly vouches for tight end Tyler Warren here, but the Jaguars are hurting a lot more on the defensive side. Jacksonville already has Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. to build a productive offensive in Coen’s first year. Graham is the best defensive tackle in a rare year that’s loaded with standout prospects at the position. Adding Graham could go a long way toward solidifying a core group on the defensive side.
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
If this were a better year for receiver prospects, the Raiders would jump at the opportunity to give new quarterback Geno Smith another weapon to target. Instead, they’ll help Smith by giving him a rugged runner who has an elite blend of strength, burst and vision. Smith had rocky performances for the Seattle Seahawks last year because the team struggled to get the running game going. Jeanty doesn’t need much room to churn yards, but he’ll have plenty of help on a talented Las Vegas offensive line.
7. New York Jets
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Perhaps the smarter choice here is for the Jets to take an offensive lineman to fill their vacancy at right tackle. But New York swapped a middle-aged Aaron Rodgers, who lacked mobility, for the ultra-athletic Justin Fields. Now imagine Fields often finding Warren for first downs while running away from the pocket. Adding a reliable pass catcher as good as Warren will give opposing defenses plenty to think about against a Jets backfield that features Fields and Breece Hall.
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, edge, Georgia
This is a dream scenario for the Panthers, who desperately need a difference-maker at edge rusher. Carolina currently has a handful of edge rushers who would be the No. 3 option on most teams. Walker has the versatility to be the latest star defender in the NFL from Georgia. Many draft experts point to Walker’s power, length and explosiveness.
9. New Orleans Saints
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
This might be more of what I want to see the Saints do, but this team is in serious need of new star players. It’s an older roster that still resembles the last New Orleans team Drew Brees played for five years ago—they haven’t made the playoffs since. Sanders’s presence would finally allow the Saints to move on from the past. He’s athletic and might be the most accurate passer in the draft. Sanders could hit the ground running with an offense that has wide receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara, or wait a year behind Derek Carr.
10. Chicago Bears
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
The Bears can’t get complacent after adding center Drew Dalman and guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Membou could be the long-term starter at left tackle and gives the team another option in case Braxton Jones’s leg injury doesn’t allow him to be ready for the start of the season. It could only help to create depth and competition across the line. The Bears’ offensive line needs plenty of help after Caleb Williams took 68 sacks in his rookie season.
11. San Francisco 49ers
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texans
The 49ers pass on addressing their offensive line needs here. Taking the best cornerback in the draft is the better option. San Francisco’s secondary lost Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. Barron is a do-it-all defensive back capable of racking up interceptions. More importantly, he’d give the 49ers another playmaker behind Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. The 49ers lost several defensive starters during free agency.
12. Dallas Cowboys
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Cowboys are probably kicking themselves for not making a run at Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry last year. Hampton might not be as strong as Jeanty, but he makes up for that with his skills as a pass catcher. Hampton also has enough speed to get around the corners for explosive plays. A pass-heavy approach between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb hasn’t gotten the Cowboys far the past few seasons. New coach Brian Schottenheimer welcomes Hampton with open arms.
13. Miami Dolphins
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel finally added another layer to his downfield scheme when he incorporated more of tight end Jonnu Smith in the offense late last season. McDaniel builds off that with the selection of Loveland, who’s just as gifted as Warren as a pass catcher. Perhaps Tua Tagovailoa making shorter throws to Loveland will create more downfield shots for Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.
14. Indianapolis Colts
Jihaad Campbell, edge/ILB, Alabama
The Colts have needs at edge rusher and inside linebacker. Campbell can play both positions after moving from edge rusher to linebacker because of the logjam of pass rushers at Alabama. He’s comfortable going back and forth with the two positions during games, which could make him an intriguing chess piece for new Indianapolis defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
15. Atlanta Falcons
James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
Falcons coach Raheem Morris spent three years with the Los Angeles Rams, a team that highly covets long, lean and explosive edge rushers. Pearce, who dazzled at the scouting combine, fits the mold as a 6'5" athletic freak. Some draft pundits might say this would be too early for Pearce to go, but there’s a good bet that a team will be enamored with his physical gifts. The Falcons are in desperate need of an edge rusher to make an immediate impact.
16. Arizona Cardinals
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
After taking care of the defensive line with the signings of Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson, the Cardinals add help in the secondary for safety Budda Baker. The 6'2", 202-pound Johnson has the size and length to make life difficult for opposing No. 1 wide receivers. But that size doesn’t hinder his footwork, which is polished enough to keep pace with the best route runners.
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
Williams could be the steal of the draft at this range. He’s coming off an impressive college season despite playing through an ankle injury he sustained in the season opener. A partnership of Williams and Trey Hendrickson—if he’s not traded—should create havoc in the trenches and help a weak Cincinnati secondary that struggled to stay with pass catchers last season. Williams also fills an immediate need after the retirement of Sam Hubbard.
18. Seattle Seahawks
Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
Zabel has moved up draft boards due to his toughness and ability to play inside and outside. The Seahawks are in desperate need of those traits after a dreadful season for the offensive line. Sam Darnold had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings, but he struggled in the final two games partly because the offensive line failed to buy him time to operate. Seattle is well aware that it needs to focus on the offensive line throughout the draft to give Darnold a fair shake to succeed with his new team.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Green, edge, Marshall
The Buccaneers addressed their edge rusher needs by signing Haason Reddick, but he’s coming off a down season and turns 31 in September. Green can be the team’s future No. 1 edge rusher and gives them another option if Reddick doesn’t regain his top form or YaYa Diaby continues to struggle with consistency.
20. Denver Broncos
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Broncos coach Sean Payton might run to make this pick because of Golden’s competitive edge and knack for clutch plays on money downs. He’s the kind of wide receiver that every young quarterback needs to get in rhythm and sustain drives. Golden makes it look easy with smooth hands and route running.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart could be the pick here, but the Steelers probably aren’t over the disastrous 2022 first-round pick of Kenny Pickett. With the eventual signing of Aaron Rodgers, look for Pittsburgh to address QB later in the draft and not reach with this pick. Booker fills a need and will make this young offensive line stronger. If Rodgers is indeed the Steelers’ starter in 2025, they’re going to need tackles Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones to grow up quickly on the field. Booker can help with that as a polished blocker in the running game.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Last year, the Chargers got it right with the second-round selection of Ladd McConkey, the 6'0", 185-pound receptions machine who thrives from the slot position. Now the Chargers get Justin Herbert a big-body wideout who can make acrobatic plays on the outside. The 6'5", 212-pound McMillan will be a dangerous red zone threat at the next level because of his sizable catch radius.
23. Green Bay Packers
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The Packers are in a good place with their well-balanced roster. Yes, Jordan Love needs a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, but this draft class for wideouts is about specialists and lacks the all-around playmaker worthy of a top-10 pick. Green Bay goes with the best player available here. Grant gives the Packers plenty of depth on the inside with Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt.
24. Minnesota Vikings
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Odds are that the Vikings will be looking to trade down to gain more draft picks. They’re set when it comes to the premium positions, such as quarterback, receiver, tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. But they do have a need at safety after the free-agency departure of Camryn Bynum, and Harrison Smith is heading into his 14th season. Emmanwori is considered the best safety in the draft because of his instincts and ball skills.
25. Houston Texans
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Simmons likely would have been considered the best tackle prospect in the draft if he hadn’t injured his knee in October. The Texans need immediate help after trading Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, but they bought themselves some time with the signings of Cam Robinson and Trent Brown. Simmons can protect C.J. Stroud’s blindside once he makes a full recovery.
26. Los Angeles Rams
Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
The Rams have bigger needs at linebacker and cornerback, but those positions can be addressed later in the draft. Los Angeles has shown in recent years that it can find gems in the middle of the draft (Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Kobie Turner). Banks played tackle at Texas, but the draft experts view him as more of a guard in the NFL. The Rams welcome that flexibility because right tackle Rob Havenstein turns 33 in May and the team could use help on the inside for the immediate future.
27. Baltimore Ravens
Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M
The Ravens can’t count on another 12.5 sacks from Kyle Van Noy in his age-34 season. Also, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo have struggled with making an impact on a consistent basis. Perhaps Stewart can end up being the team’s No. 1 edge rusher in the near future.
28. Detroit Lions
Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
The Lions have in-house options to fill the void left by Kevin Zeitler, but they opt to not play it safe here and add Jackson to mix for the right guard competition. Jackson also has experience at left tackle after filling in for the injured Simmons at Ohio State.
29. Washington Commanders
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
The Commanders have bigger needs at edge rusher, but they can’t afford to reach for a defense that requires immediate help at various positions. Harmon is an effective pass rusher and would help with the loss of Jonathan Allen, who joined the Vikings in free agency.
30. Buffalo Bills
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Bills didn’t get much from Amari Cooper last year, and Keon Coleman had somewhat of a quiet rookie season. Buffalo can’t wait around for players to develop while Josh Allen is in his prime. Egbuka has received comparisons to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. This selection makes a dangerous offense even better.
31. Kansas City Chiefs
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
The Chiefs pass on a tackle here and go all in with their risky signing of Jaylon Moore to play left tackle. Henderson can help this offensive line and Patrick Mahomes in various ways. His elite speed makes him a big-play threat, which they lacked in the backfield last year while rotating Kareem Hunt and a hobbled Isiah Pacheco.
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
GM Howie Roseman rarely hesitates to stock up on players for the defensive line. Nolen takes over for the departed Milton Williams to possibly form a dominant tandem with Jalen Carter. Nolen was inconsistent at times in college, but he has the skill set to develop into a stout playmaker. Philly knows how to develop defensive linemen.