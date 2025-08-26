Bijan Robinson Leads Top 10 Fantasy Running Backs, Former Top Pick Misses List
The fantasy football season is right around the corner, and you have to nail the early rounds of your draft. One of, if not the most important position in fantasy is the running backs. These are the top 10 fantasy football running backs.
1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson comes in as the top back in fantasy football this season. He's the safest running back in fantasy football, but also has the massive upside of a bell-cow back.
2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
We all saw what Barkley was able to do last season. We know he's locked into a high-volume role on an elite team running behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. The only reason he's not in the No. 1 spot is his injury history and a concern after he handled 436 carries in 2024. History shows that kind of usage leads to a decline in running backs the following season.
3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Gibbs has as much upside as anyone in the league, if not more. However, his volume is not locked in with David Montgomery still with the Detroit Lions. Losing Ben Johnson as his offensive coordinator is a minor concern as well.
4. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Henry has been as consistent as any back in the league for a long time. The Baltimore Ravens are going to run him down the defense's throat over and over, and he's going to get a bunch of yards and find the end zone almost every single week. In 2024, he topped 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 TDs.
5. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty is a bit of a projection as a rookie, but he's too good to fail. He has all the tools, both on the ground and through the air, to be great, and we fully expect the Raiders to feed him as often as they possibly can. The volume and efficiency should both be there. Our only concern is a potential lack of touchdown upside in a subpar offense.
6. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
It appears that Achane's calf injury is a non-issue heading into Week 1. So, we aren't overly concerned about that anymore. We fully expect him to lose all running backs in both targets and receptions. Combine that with his big-play upside and heavy usage on the ground, and he has legitimate RB1 overall upside.
7. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
The fact that the fantasy community isn't higher on Brown is baffling. He has high-end talent, will see massive volume both on the ground and through the air, and the Cincinnati Bengals should be the highest-scoring offense in the league. We considered putting him as high as No. 5.
8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
There are concerns when it comes to Taylor, but Daniel Jones winning the starting quarterback job in Indy both stabilizes the offense and boosts JT's PPR upside. He's one of the most talented and versatile backs in the league and sees massive volume. In his last five games, he carried the ball 142 times for 723 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
9. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Hampton is an elite prospect in what projects to be a run-heavy offense. Since the Najee Harris injury, it's been wheels up for the rookie. He has RB1 overall upside, and we wouldn't be shocked no matter how high he finished. However, we would be surprised if he finished outside of the top 12 receivers.
10. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We are expecting to see Irving take the next step this season into being a fantasy superstar. That's why he edges out Josh Jacobs, Kyren Williams, and Christian McCaffrey for the final spot.
