Bo Nix, Caleb Williams Among Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in 2025
Quarterbacks remain the backbone of any fantasy football roster, and 2025 offers no shortage of elite options. With offensive schemes evolving and dual-threat passers continuing to dominate, picking the right signal-caller can be the difference between a championship run and an early exit.
This year’s crop features a mix of established superstars and rising talents ready to break into the elite tier. From reliable veterans who consistently rack up yards and touchdowns to dynamic playmakers who add rushing production, the position is as deep and diverse as ever.
Here’s a look at the top 10 fantasy football quarterbacks for the 2025 season, ranked by their potential to deliver week-winning performances and lead managers to fantasy glory.
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson finished as QB1 and QB4 in 2024 and 2023, respectively. He’s coming off his best year as a pro, a season in which he recorded career highs in almost every statistical category. His ability to run the ball is unparalleled in the NFL. Jackson is the clear-cut top option at the quarterback position.
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Rivaling Jackson is the reigning MVP. Allen has finished as QB2 or higher each of the last three seasons. A big reason for that is his goal-line usage, as he has 27 rushing TDs in the previous two years alone. Allen's ability to simply find a way to put the ball in the endzone makes him another premium option.
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
The reigning Super Bowl MVP checks in at the three spot. Hurts finished as QB2 and QB3 in 2023 and 2022, respectively. This past season, he clocked a No. 8 finish as his passing numbers regressed slightly. Hurts is a threat to rush for 600 yards and 10 TDs each year, which are numbers he eclipsed in each of his four seasons as a full-time starter. Expect his passing statistics to improve slightly and for him to revert to being a top-three fantasy quarterback.
4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Noticing a trend here? All the top fantasy QBs are usually a threat in the run game. Daniels finished as QB5 as a rookie in 2024. A significant reason why is that he rushed for nearly 900 yards and six touchdowns. With the offseason addition of Deebo Samuel, expect Daniels to keep improving as a passer.
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Burrow should be the first quarterback off the board out of the bunch that offers limited rushing upside. He has passed for 4,400 yards and more than 30 TDs in every full season he’s played, including this past season, where he set career highs in yards (43) and TDs (43). His MVP-caliber season was good for a QB3 finish.
6. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Nix was QB7 as a rookie in 2024, which may come as a surprise to fantasy managers. He accounted for 33 total TDs to go along with 3,775 passing yards and another 430 yards rushing. Another year in Sean Payton’s offense behind one of the league’s best offensive lines with a few new playmakers could allow Nix to break out in 2025.
7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
My ranking of Mayfield aligns with the consensus. He was QB4 in 2024 and QB10 in 2023. Average those together, and you get a fantasy outlook I envision. Mayfield set a career high in every category last season, blowing his previous best numbers out of the water. He even rushed for a career high and yards. The Buccaneers have a plethora of weapons, making the veteran’s job easier, but I expect slight regression.
8. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy was my sleeper pick for round nine in my article focusing on sleepers in each round of drafts. He was QB6 in 2023 before helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl. The quarterback also quietly finished in the top 15 this past season, despite San Francisco’s offense being plagued by injuries. His uptick in rushing yards and five scores on the ground certainly helped. But assuming the 49ers offense can largely stay healthy, Purdy is virtually a lock to clock a top 10 finish.
9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
I’m lower on Mahomes than the consensus, as he goes off the board at an average of QB6 across all platforms. He made my lists of busts to avoid on Yahoo and CBS Fantasy as a result. Still, he’s a more than solid pick, and my ranking has him finishing right around where he did in 2023 after a QB11 finish this past year.
10. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
My hot take for the upcoming season is that Williams will become the Bears’ first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history. He passed for just over 3,500 yards and 20 TDs while adding nearly 500 yards on the ground as a rookie in 2024. Those numbers were good for a respectable QB16 finish. Now with head coach Ben Johnson and a revamped offense with a plethora of weapons, the former No. 1 overall pick is destined to break out in 2025.
Check out our positional PPR Fantasy Football Rankings for the 2025 NFL season.