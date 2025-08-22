Cam Skattebo, J.J. McCarthy Among Fantasy Football Busts in Each Round of Drafts
The best fantasy football managers avoid sinking their seasons by steering clear of players who fail to live up to their average draft positions (ADPs).
While early-round picks are supposed to provide stability, even the most hyped stars can disappoint, leaving managers scrambling to fill the void. Every round carries its share of potential busts — players whose production may not justify their cost and could derail a roster if drafted too high.
Below are players to stay away from in each round of a 12-team PPR league, giving fantasy managers the intel to maximize value and build a roster with upside from top to bottom. This list only accounts for skill positions (QBs, RBs, TEs).
*ADP is based on consensus PPR rankings, per FantasyPros*
Round 1 - Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: 3.3)
It feels wrong to pick Barkley for this spot, mainly because I’m an Eagles fan. To be clear, he isn’t a bad pick, but if I had to pick someone as a first-round bust, it's him. What if I told you that even though Barkley led the league with over 2,000 rushing yards, he still didn’t finish as RB1 in PPR? That’s because he has a limited role as a pass catcher and in the Eagles’ offense, and Jalen Hurts and the Tush Push capped his touchdown numbers. Barkley is also likely to see some regression in 2025. Therefore, living up to his premium price tag is easier said than done.
Round 2 - Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ADP: 21.5)
This is splitting hairs once again, but I’m just slightly lower on Irving than other managers. He finished as RB13 last season after taking over as the full-time starter and is now being drafted as RB10. I personally feel like that finish is his ceiling. Rachaad White, who made my zero RB targets list, will still be involved and taking some passing down reps. With all the weapons in the Buccaneers’ offense, I’d expect Irving to see fewer targets out of the backfield.
Round 3 - Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (ADP: 30.2)
Higgins is a phenomenal receiver and plays in a great offense with a great quarterback. However, his WR12 price tag projects him as the alpha on the Bengals offense, which won’t be the case as long as Ja’Marr Chase is there. Higgins has only one season under his belt where he averaged more than 16 points per game, doing so in 2024. He has also missed 10 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. He’s not a bad pick per se, but not a wise one. I’m also not a big fan of Breece Hall in round three, but Higgins’ ADP is even higher. Both made my list of busts to avoid on CBS fantasy football.
Round 4 - DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears (ADP: 48.7)
Although Moore may assume the Amon-Ra St. Brown role in first-year head coach Ben Johnson’s offense, I would bet against it. Caleb Williams was just a rookie last season, but it was apparent that the Bears' QB and WR struggled to form chemistry on the field. There are still questions regarding the progress of their connection, while reports suggest Williams and fellow WR Rome Odunze have developed a strong one. The Bears' pass catcher room has also grown more crowded with the additions of TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden III in this year’s draft. Both were top 40 selections — Loveland a top 10 pick — and are likely to assume sizable offensive roles. Moore also made my list of busts to avoid on Yahoo fantasy football.
Round 5 - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 50.7)
Every year, Mahomes is selected in fantasy as a top signal caller. But in fantasy, the top QBs are the ones with high rushing upside. Mahomes is a great QB to own in fantasy, but with minimal rushing upside, not for his price tag. He’s currently being drafted as QB6, despite coming off a QB11 finish, his worst since becoming a starter. The Chiefs QB also passed for a career low 3,928 yards while averaging just 6.8 yards per attempt. There are simply better options at his position for a fraction of the price. Mahomes made my list of busts to avoid on CBS Yahoo and CBS.
Round 6 - Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 63.5)
Sorry Swifties, but the truth hurts. Kelce is coming off career lows in yards (823), yards per catch (8.5) and touchdowns (3). He will turn 36 years old one month into the upcoming season and is likely to continue regressing. Although an impending suspension for Rashee Rice is expected on the horizon, he and Hollywood Brown are also expected to be fully healthy for week one. Therefore, the tight end will have more competition for targets in 2025. Kelce finished the 2024 season as TE5 and is currently being drafted as TE6. While he’s still a more than solid option at the position, his path to returning a similar value is unlikely. Kelce also made my list of busts to avoid on Yahoo and CBS.
Round 7 - Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans (ADP: 74)
Mixon’s ADP is tanking, but it's still not low enough for my liking. His status for week one is in jeopardy with a lingering foot-ankle. However, even if healthy, newly acquired RB Nick Chubb will undoubtedly command a share of the carries. I’m staying away from Mixon and his red flags in 2025.
Round 8 - Brian Robinson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers (ADP: 88.5)
At the time of this article’s publication, Robinson had been traded to the 49ers. He’s no longer the lead back in his offense and will play second fiddle to Christian McCaffrey. While he has value in the event of a McCaffrey injury, he has limited pass-catching upside in an offense that targets running backs at a high rate.
Round 9 - Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants (ADP: 103)
Skattebo is already a fan favorite and rightfully so. He was electric at Arizona State, but I’m still uncertain how his game will translate to the NFL. I’m also unsure of what his role even is in the Giants’ backfield. While he likely projects as a goal-line back, does that make him worthy of his RB34 draft slot? I don’t think so. I love the player, but with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary ahead of him on the depth chart, I’m staying away from Skattebo.
Round 10 - Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (ADP: 113)
With the rise of TreVeyon Henderson, Stevenson is left in a void. Both have similar skill sets, but Henderson is the younger, more explosive back. Antonio Gibson also looks to maintain a role in the backfield this season. Even if it's a three-way split, which seems like the best and most apparent scenario, Stevenson’s role in the offense will be significantly diminished. I’d bet against him finishing as a top 40 RB.
Round 11 - Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: 136.7)
Goedert has missed 15 games over the past three seasons and is coming off a 2024 season in which he played just 10 games and finished as TE27. He has failed to eclipse 600 receiving yards since 2022 and hasn’t scored four or more TDs since 2021. In an offense with a crowded WR room and a first mentality, Goedert isn’t the late-round home run pick he appears to be.
Round 12 - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings (ADP: 143.7)
Don’t let the recent success of rookie QBs fool you. Even some of the best of all time struggled in their first year, and data shows first-year struggles are typical for the position. There’s a lot of pressure on McCarthy after the Vikings let Sam Darnold walk after a career year. Much of the hype surrounding the rookie QB is based on two TDs he threw in the 2024 preseason before tearing his meniscus. I’m staying away from McCarthy in 2025.
Round 13 - Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Denver Broncos (ADP: 155.7)
Mims finished the 2024 season as WR57 and goes off the board as WR56 in 2025. He’s no more than a late-round flyer, but rookie WR Pat Bryant and second-year WR Troy Franklin — Bo Nix’s former college teammate — have impressed in preseason. The two could potentially leapfrog Mims on the depth chart, phasing him out of the Broncos' offense.
Round 14 - Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals (ADP: 161.3)
Benson was supposed to be a deep sleeper last season, yet he clocked a RB70 finish while commanding under 70 touches. Now he’s going off the board as RB51. Benson has value in the event of a James Conner injury, but as long as he stays healthy, it will be his backfield. There’s no need to roster the second-year back on draft day.
Round 15 - Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins (ADP: 184.7)
Wright went down with an apparent leg injury during practice yesterday. While the severity is unknown, it may hinder his status in week one. Rookie RB Ollie Gordon II has also impressed in the preseason, and fits the Dolphins RB2 mold better than Wright. Gordon’s downhill running style complements De’Von Achane’s speed and agility. Wright doesn’t intrigue me as much as other managers.
Round 16 - Cedric Tillman, WR, Cleveland Browns (ADP: 201.2)
Tillman is entering his third season as a pro and has yet to top 350 receiving yards in a single season. He has also not played in nine games in that time frame. The WR finished as WR90 in 2024 and is being selected as WR64 in 2025. There is no risk in taking Tillman in the last round of drafts, but he doesn’t move him as a potential sleeper.