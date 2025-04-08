Fantasy Sports

Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Ashton Jeanty has emerged as the top running back prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, showcasing an impressive blend of power, vision, and speed throughout his college career at Boise State.

Shawn Childs

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Ashton Jeanty Fantasy Football Profile

The Broncos featured Jeanty as their change of pace running his freshman season, giving him only two starts over 14 games. He gained 976 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 14 catches. Over the following two years, his production improved each season, highlighted by 397 touches in 2024 and exceptional success running the ball. 

Jeanty led the nation in two rushing categories (rushing attempts – 374 and rushing yards – 2,601) while finishing second in rushing touchdowns (29 – 32 TDs by QB Bryson Daily). He gained an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. The previous year, he was more active catching the ball (43/569/5 – 13.2 yards per catch). Jeanty gained over 100 yards rushing in every game last season while reaching the 200 combined-yard plateau in seven matchups.

With the ball in his hands, Jeanty is the definition of a “Pinball Wizard.” He bounces off defenders in the trash at the line of scrimmage with an uncanny knack for balance and leverage. His vision sets him apart from the running back pool while having the acceleration, quickness, and speed to turn a small crease into back-breaking plays. 

Jeanty runs with a low-rider profile that plays well at the goal line. He knows how to set up defenders and is willing to lead with his shoulder to bounce off possible tacklers. His running tempo varies to lull defensive players into a sense of a winning angle, but Jeanty’s slide-to-go move buys him daylight to make explosive plays.

The fade of the running back position in the first round of the NFL draft won’t happen this year, as multiple franchises would love to land Jeanty as their premier running back. He brings close to 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash while offering a workhorse profile on all three downs. The Raiders and Cowboys are the favorites to draft him in 2025.

