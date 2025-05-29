Fantasy Football Dynasty Startup Mock Draft: Jahmyr Gibbs (Pick 1.06)
The later a fantasy manager makes their first-round selection in dynasty startup leagues this year, the harder the decision with the pick will ultimately be.
But at No. 6 overall, the choice remains relatively "easy."
I have argued the first three picks in a dynasty startup mock draft this year should be the NFL's top three wide receivers -- Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase at No. 1,Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson at No. 2 and Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb at No. 3.
At No. 4 in my mock, the first running back came off the board with Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson. After him, New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers went at No. 5.
With the No. 6 selection of a 2025 PPR dynasty startup league, I would select Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Pick 1.06: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Most consider Robinson to be the clear-cut top running back option in dynasty formats entering 2025. I wouldn't disagree, but Gibbs is awfully close to the Falcons star.
The Lions selected Gibbs just four picks after Robinson went to the Falcons two years ago. Unlike Robinson in Atlanta, Gibbs didn't have a clear-cut path to starting in Detroit. Technically, Gibbs still doesn't start with the Lions, but he's clearly one of the team's best playmakers.
In 2024, Gibbs ran for 1,412 yards while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He also led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns and 20 touchdowns overall.
Gibbs isn't a workhorse back like Robinson, who is averaging 318 touches per season after two years in the NFL. But Gibbs is lightning in a bottle every time he touches the ball.
Through 32 NFL games, Gibbs is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He posted 9.9 yards per reception as well last season, which is a high mark for a back who catches a majority of his passes close to the line of scrimmage.
Overall, Gibbs had 1,929 yards from scrimmage in 2024. Thankas to a 6.4 yards per touch average, that was more than Robinson's 1,887 yards from scrimmage. Robinson averaged 5.2 yards per touch in 2024.
Because he will continue to share the Detroit backfield with David Montgomery for the foreseeable future, Gibbs' value will be tied to his efficiency and scoring.
That's somewhat worrisome because it's hard to foresee how long Detroit's offense will continue to dominate the league. The Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson this offseason, so few will be surprised if Detroit takes at least a small step backwards offensively in 2025.
Additionally, just in general, it's easier for fantasy managers to count on volume than efficiency.
But the gang is all back together for the Lions offense under head coach Dan Campbell, who has the opportunity to prove he's more responsible for Detroit's offensive transformation than Johnson.
Campbell and first-year offensive coordinator John Morton have the offensive pieces to post another top five scoring and yardages season on offense. If that's to happen, there is nothing to worry about with Gibbs' value.
Maintaining efficiency is also generally harder to do year after year. Therefore, volume running backs have a little less risk. That's why Robinson has the edge over Gibbs.
But Gibbs' efficiency is so overwhelming that he holds the edge over any other running back in dynasty formats entering 2025. Regardless of who's coordinator, it's hard to imagine Gibbs not staying efficient in an offense with Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta.
Gibbs, who is still only 23 years old, is a candidate to lead the NFL in scoring through at least his rookie contract, which doesn't expire until spring of 2028.