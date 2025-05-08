Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: RJ Harvey (Pick 1.05)
Drafting from the 1.05 spot in dynasty rookie drafts can be a pivotal moment—just outside the elite tier of Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and Tetairoa McMillan. However, this spot is still rich with potential upside. Let's take a look at the first four picks.
This year, the conversation at No. 5 centers on Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey, a second-round pick who’s quickly gaining traction in fantasy circles. With his explosive college production, elite speed, and a clear path to touches in Denver’s offense, Harvey offers immediate intrigue—though names like Quinshon Judkins, Travis Hunter, and TreVeyon Henderson still loom as longer-term rivals for dynasty value.
Pick 1.05: RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
The NFL mock drafters had the Broncos adding a running back in the first round, with their top choices being Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson. Instead, they pivoted to CB Jahdae Barron with the 20th overall pick. Harvey was their choice in round 2, leaving the fantasy market scurrying to the research window to find details on his running back profile.
Over his last two seasons at the University of Central Florida, he rushed for 2,993 yards and 38 touchdowns on 458 carries while catching 39 of his 51 targets for 505 yards and another five scores. Harvey brings speed (4.40 40-yard dash) to the Broncos’ offense, but he comes to the NFL at 5’8” and 205 lbs.
In 2024, Denver’s running back ranked fourth in catches (96) and targets (121), but they gained only 5.5 yards per catch. Their pass-catching opportunity (172.80 fantasy points) was the eighth-best in the NFL. The Broncos ranked below the league average running the ball (365/1,473/9 – 4.0 yards per carry).
For a fantasy manager looking for help this year at running back, Harvey will be a tempting add to dynasty rosters, but Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson may beat him over the next few seasons.
