Evan Engram Tops the List of Underrated Tight Ends for 2025
Tight end is one of the most difficult positions in fantasy football to rank. Outside of the top-tier names, it’s a weekly dart throw. But every season, a few under-the-radar guys rise up and end up making a real difference for fantasy managers who took a chance.
Evan Engram
One of the most talked about sleepers, Engram is getting a bump in his ADP for the move to Denver as what Sean Payton calls a “joker” hybrid TE/WR role. His route-running and sure hands fit the Denver Broncos' system well. With limited competition outside Courtland Sutton, he offers massive upside for fantasy managers drafting a little TE later. Currently hovering around TE8, Engram looks like a great value.
Chig Okonkwo
Late-season volume in the 2024 season has sparked sleeper conversations around Chig Okonkwo. Those few weeks when he finished games strongly didn’t go unnoticed. Analysts believe he could settle into a more reliable secondary pass-catching role with the Tennessee Titans, which provides an intriguing upside for deep or dynasty builds. Based on Fantasy Pros ADP Okonkwo is the 25th tight end off the board.
Tyler Warren
A name that’s quietly rising in dynasty circles is Indianapolis Colts' tight end, Tyler Warren. His versatility fits Shane Steichen’s offense, and analysts are projecting more consistent involvement, even with competition at the TE position. He’s being flagged as a “must‑draft” in dynasty formats, so if you have the opportunity to stash him, you should.
Isaiah Likely
Isaiah Likely has slipped into value territory, and it's hard to ignore. His current ADP is hovering around TE20, or pick #169 overall, which feels like it's really deep territory for a guy with his upside. Yeah, he was injured in the preseason, but he'll only be out for a short while. And yeah, he will share targets with Mark Andrews, but the split isn't that dramatic. Are fantasy managers that worried? I guess so. It's important to remember that the Baltimore Ravens are known for running two tight ends with a lot of success.
Juwan Johnson
Speaking of tight ends with a huge upside sliding down the draft board, look no further than Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints. His ADP is sitting around TE33 or pick 237 overall, which is kind of crazy for someone who quietly racked up career highs last year in targets, catches, and yards and even landed a solid three-year, $30 million extension. Plagued with injuries, the Saints will likely be starting Johnson as the default TE1. Feel free to snatch him up in later rounds.
I've written many articles on tight ends this summer. It's a topic that's challenging and fun. If you don't manage to draft a top-tier TE, that's ok. There are plenty of guys with promising upside to keep things running smoothly on the way to your league championship.