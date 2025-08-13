Colts' Shane Steichen Compares Tyler Warren to NFL Great
The Indianapolis Colts needed desperate help at tight end after the 2024 campaign concluded; they appear to have found that solution in rookie playmaker Tyler Warren.
Warren has not only had a great training camp as a rookie, but also looked the part in the 24-16 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday. While he only caught three passes for 40 receiving yards, it was for 100 percent of his targets.
Warren will undoubtedly be an important part of Shane Steichen's offense for the 2025 campaign, especially to help out the next starting quarterback between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones.
Steichen recently gushed about Warren on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams when she visited Colts training camp and interviewed the head coach. Kay Adams brought up the Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates, a player Steichen knows from his time with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Adams asked: "Can you give me maybe just one thing that Warren has that you know Gates had?" Here's what Steichen had to say. "I think he's got a natural feel for the game. I think he has an awareness for zones and voids in the defense as he's running routes."
Steichen gave another statement, saying, "But the one thing that's really impressive about him is he's got unbelievable hands. And then, when he's out in open space, he's so physical at the point of attack. He's going to lower his shoulder and go after you, so I love that about him."
Warren is a dynamic offensive weapon that Steichen will utilize in plenty of ways to press defenses against a wall and put pressure on the opposition. Pairing a talent like Warren with the rest of Indy's offensive weapons only amplifies the capabilities.
While Warren will help as a pass-catching threat, he's also a solid blocker (55.0 run block grade vs. Ravens, per Pro Football Focus), which will aid the ground attack. Warren can also play fullback when needed and even quarterback for exotic play calls.
Warren's potential in Steichen's offense is immense, and with the head coach comparing him (in some ways) to a Hall of Famer like Gates is a huge honor. It's far too soon to tell if Warren will live up to such a comparison, but he has the skills to make it happen.
Warren will get more experience this Saturday against the Green Bay Packers as he continues to acclimate to the NFL as a feature piece in Indy's offense.