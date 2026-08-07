The Ideal Fantasy Football Draft Strategy from Pick 3 (12-Team Snake)

We all must devise a fantasy football draft strategy. It is never easy, and it requires a lot of research. Nobody will have the same game plan; that is for certain. Luckily, we will help, specifically those drafting from 3rd overall in their 12-team fantasy football snake draft.

1.3 - Puka Nacua

The top-2 selections in most drafts will feature any combination of Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. That brings us to pick No. 3, which is a debate between Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, and Christian McCaffrey. The case for Nacua is quite simple — Nacua out-projects Chase by a tad in our projections, both PPR and standard-scoring. McCaffrey then carries too much risk past age 30 with an injury history.

2.10 — George Pickens

I will take Pickens every day that ends in a "Y." The Cowboys are the NFL's pass-heaviest offense, and the most efficient one at that. Yes, the team has prioritized CeeDee Lamb long-term, but that does not affect how this offense will crank. Pickens will be just as involved, following a 2025 season in which he impressively outperformed Lamb. Pickens was the WR5 a year ago.

3.3 — Josh Jacobs

The Packers running back is a big ADP value, per our projections. Click here to see our top-4 wide receiver ADP values.

Jacobs is going 29th overall in ADP. This selection we make at 27th overall, and we are fine with it. Jacobs is the workhorse running back for an offense that ranks top-5 in the NFL, per the power index. That puts Jacobs on pace for over 15 touchdowns. He had 13 in 15 games played in 2025.

4.10 — Jaylen Waddle

The wide receiver stack might be the right strategy. Waddle is also among our top wide receiver ADP values. This is a wideout on an AFC favorite, playing as the WR1 for one of the greatest offensive minds over the past 20 years — Sean Payton. I'll take the gamble.

5.3 — Tyler Warren

The tight end is our TE3 in fantasy football, and this 5th-round availability makes5th-round him a value pick. Warren's ADP is 51st overall, or the TE4. This selection has him at right at 51st overall.

Warren should be the No. 2 target for Daniel Jones behind Alec Pierce. There is a very good case that Warren is the No. 1 target. Our projections have both Warren and Pierce with 25% of this passing offense. Last year's TE4 should only be trending upwards in year two of his NFL career, with added quarterback health.

6.10 — Jadarian Price

Until Zach Charbonnet is back, Price is a league-winning asset in my eyes. The Seahawks come off a Super Bowl victory. Their offense is run-heavy, and since Charbonnet isn't due back until mid-to-late October, Price could easily handle 75% of the rushing-heavy offense.

7.3 — Jaxson Dart

If you follow me, you will come to learn that I believe in the 2-quarterback strategy in single-QB leagues. That brings us to a high-upside player in Dart, followed by a safer quarterback in the following rounds. The quarterback position is very deep this season, with our QB5 to QB15 separated by less than 1.5 fantasy points per game.

Best Deeper-Cut Quarterbacks

Bo Nix (ADP of QB15) — Nix only moves upwards in 2026 with Waddle added to his vast arsenal.

Jordan Love (ADP of QB19) — Love is undervalued, per our numbers. He is our QB9, expected for big things in a re-organized offense which aims to get Matthew Golden up to standard, and Christian Watson to WR1 caliber.

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