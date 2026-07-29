Tank Dell And 2 Other Top Sleeper Values For 2026 Fantasy Football Season

The fantasy football season always presents new sleeper options with every passing year. In 2025, players like Jaxson Dart, Kenneth Gainwell and Rico Dowdle offered tremendous value for their draft position coming into the season, offering reliable value throughout the year. Sleepers can pop up at any point of the season, while others could emerge near draft season.

Regardless of timing, sleepers are cost-friendly options to help fantasy players bolster production in wake of injuries, bye weeks, etc. Let’s look at three of the best sleeper values for fantasy football managers to consider heading into training camp:

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints (RB)

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 144.0 (RB45)

Coming off an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara's fantasy value is heavily discounted coming into the 2026 season. The Saints brought in Travis Etienne, who will receive the majority of the carries in the backfield, but could still feature Kamara in a productive role. Early in training camp, the tandem has split first-team carries, playing to the veteran’s favor as he gears up for a bounce-back campaign. Despite a relatively diminished rushing outlook, Kamara remains an elite receiving threat out of the backfield, and should vastly outperform his RB45 ADP ranking among PPR leagues.

Alvin Kamara, Travis Etienne split first team reps at RB, per @SeanFazendeFOX8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 29, 2026

Tank Dell - Houston Texans (WR)

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 185.3 (WR72)

The Houston Texans’ passing game has missed the presence of Tank Dell over his year-and-a-half absence, with the star wideout highly anticipating a return to the field. Dell has recorded several positive updates during his rehab process, and could return to the field sooner than initially anticipated. Dell avoided the PUP list to open training camp, and should be back at practice sooner than later. Upon his return, Dell should inherit a role with plenty of opportunity alongside the likes of Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz. The Texans missed a reliable WR2 during their 2025 campaign, and Dell projects to step back into such a role down the stretch of the upcoming year. With consistent volume, Dell should manage notable output, especially in PPR.

De’Zhuan Stribling - San Francisco 49ers (WR)

Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) catches the ball before being tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ja'boree Antoine (16) and dropping it during the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ADP: 228.0 (WR84)

The San Francisco 49ers were ravaged by injuries in 2025 and such trends could be creeping into training camp. Star receiver Ricky Pearsall is dealing with soreness in his injured knee according to reports, which could open up an immediate role for Ole Miss rookie De’Zhuan Stribling. Stribling has received high praise among the 49ers’ coaching staff ahead of training camp, and could be on his way to cementing a role coming into the 2026 season. Stribling boasts some of the top physical traits of any receiver in his class, and is already building chemistry with Brock Purdy in the passing game.

Brock Purdy on rookie De’Zhaun Stribling:



“This dude has proven to all of us that he’s reliable and we can trust him … I got a lot of trust in him right now.”pic.twitter.com/LGmxhwQrww — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 27, 2026

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