Deebo Samuel Sr. and 2 More Late-Round Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Bookmark Ahead of Drafts

Big, flashy wide receivers dominate the discussion as draft day creeps up, but there are always late-round receivers who prove to be valuable as the season goes along.

These late-round wide receivers can bolster an Fantasy team in need of a receiver late or that wants a little more depth.

Jordan Addison

Addison (WR 46, 106 ADP) is coming off the worst Fantasy season in his career as inconsistent QB play and three missed games led to 9.7 FPPG in PPR leagues.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Kyler Murray is favored to win the Vikings quarterback battle, which gives Vikings wide receivers much-needed consistent QB play.

Having Murray as his quarterback gives Addison the opportunity to truly break out in Fantasy.

Murray has no problem distributing the ball around as seen in 2024, Murray’s last full season where Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. each had at least 885 receiving yards.

This bodes well for Addison as he is expected to be the one of main features alongside All-Pro Justin Jefferson for the Vikings’ skill positions.

With Jefferson flanked outside of Addison, the former USC Trojan will see more single coverage as Jefferson draws double teams and has the coverage roll towards him.

The combination of having a consistent playmaker at QB and having Jefferson take all the defensive attention makes Addison an interesting prospect in later rounds.

Deebo Samuel Sr.

Samuel Sr. (WR 63, 171 ADP) will surely rise up draft boards in weeks to come as Samuel Sr.’s return to the Bay Area makes the rounds.

With Ricky Pearsall expected to be out for the season, the 49ers brought in a familiar face in Samuel Sr. to fill the need at WR 2.

After lengthy discussions with doctors, 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on the nagging PCL injury that dates back to last season and be out for the year, John Lynch told reporters. Pearsall is expected to make a full recovery in… pic.twitter.com/JzS0yG4uce — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2026

The second stint in the Bay Area reunited Samuel Sr. with head coach Kyler Shanahan, who Samuel Sr. experienced his best Fantasy seasons with.

The reunion with Shanahan bodes well for Samuel Sr. as Shanahan has emphasized Samuel Sr. in his offense in the past by lining him up all over the offense.

Samuel Sr. won’t be the WR 1 like he was in the past with Mike Evans and De’Zhuan Stribling around, but being back with Shanahan will lead to manufactured touches in space for Samuel Sr.

Being able to draft Samuel Sr. late when he’s showcased his Fantasy potential under Shanahan makes the 2021 All-Pro worth the pick.

Malik Washington

Washington (WR 71, 202 ADP) offers a versatile asset no other late-round wide receiver can, being the main pass catcher on a team.

The Dolphins gutted their receiver corps after Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle left Miami this offseason, leaving Washington as the main candidate to fill the role of WR 1.

Washington continues to improve each season as the 2024 sixth-round pick produced 6.5 FPPG in PPR leagues.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Washington is appearing to be the WR 1 for the Dolphins and game scripts can help Washington become a Fantasy standout at his ADP.

The offense is handling the defense again today. A lot of great intermediate to long passes by Malik Willis to WR Malik Washington and TE Seydou Traore and some short passes as well. He’s been accurate. This was the catch by Washington. pic.twitter.com/6oOvkyIKZe — Big E (@ian693) August 3, 2026

The Dolphins are slated to be behind in the majority of their games, which leads to a pass-heavy offense.

Being the WR 1 in a passing offense is hard to ignore in the late rounds and makes Washington Fantasy viable.

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