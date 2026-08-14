Fantasy Football Draft Strategy From No. 11 Pick: 3 Options To Lead Lineups In 2026

Fantasy football drafts can get tougher as the picks fly by, but picks down the board of the first round are some of the most coveted selections come draft season. From the No. 11 pick, fantasy players can target a wide range of players in close proximity, with the No. 2 pick following closely in the second round.

In this draft range, managers will miss out on players like Ja’Marr Chase or Jahmyr Gibbs, but will have a pick from a quality crop of stars. Players with the No. 11 pick will frequently target a positional stack at wide receiver or running back, considering the proximity of the next pick, though narrowing options can be difficult enough.

These three players lay a solid foundation in the opening round of fantasy drafts, setting up rotations for premier talent. Let’s explore the outlook for our three candidates for the 2026 season, and their case to be selected in round one:

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins - RB

Aug 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'von Achane (28) looks on from the field during practice at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 11.4

The Miami Dolphins have undergone a tumultuous offseason coming off a lackluster 7-10 campaign in 2025. The team parted ways with the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jayden Waddle and Tyreek Hill, though it elected to retain star running back De’Von Achane. Achane cemented his status as one of the NFL’s top backs a season ago, racking up 1,838 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns.

Under new head coach Jeff Hafley, Achane’s fantasy outlook remains encouraging, as he’s slated to shoulder significant volume in Miami’s backfield. Achane closed the 2025 fantasy season ranked as RB5 in PPR, averaging 20.2 weekly points for lineups. The star running back has eclipsed 11 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons, while missing just one game over the past two years. Selecting Achane at No. 11 gives lineups a surefire RB1 with cemented volume on an offense that will rely heavily on his skill set.

Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys - WR

Jul 29, 2026; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches the ball wearing a Guardian helmet cap at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 11.8

The Dallas Cowboys boasted one of the top offenses in the league a season ago, and that trend doesn’t project to change in 2025. The team brought back star wideout George Pickens with the franchise tag, pairing him with CeeDee Lamb for at least one more season. Though he missed all or parts of four games, Lamb managed to carve out a 75-catch, 1,077-yard campaign in one of the NFL’s top passing attacks.

With sustained health and greater availability, I expect Lamb to revert to his trend of All-Pro production and rebound with superior production in 2025. He’s going to see at least 120 targets in 17 games, and has been one of the fantasy’s most consistent wideouts, eclipsing 1,000 yards in each of the last five seasons. Managers would like to see an improvement on his touchdown totals, but the consistency and upside Lamb offers is undeniable, especially at No. 11 overall.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - WR

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 12.2

Justin Jefferson endured one of the worst seasons of his career, and the Minnesota Vikings’ star wideout still managed to rack up 1,000 yards for the sixth consecutive season. Minnesota’s offense endured a plethora of inconsistency, while former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy struggled mightily in his first season as the starter under center. During the offseason, the team brought in Kyler Murray, who will take over as QB1 this season.

Murray plays a greater role in Jefferson’s fantasy outlook than many realize. With the former No. 1 pick leading the way, the Vikings’ passing attack projects to make a significant turnaround and re-emerge as one of the top units in football. Fantasy managers know what they're getting in Jefferson: a franchise wideout in the midst of one of the greatest starts to a career in league history. The questions have been raised regarding his supporting cast on offense, though Murray stepping in at QB1 has greatly alleviated such concerns.

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