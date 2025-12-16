Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Michael Carter, J.J. McCarthy, Colby Parkinson, and 9 More Week 16 Waiver Wire Adds

Welcome to the Week 16 FAAB Report!

With the fantasy football playoffs in full swing, every week will now become the most important week of the season in terms of making the right waiver wire moves. We’re in one-and-done territory, so there’s no reason to save up any FAAB at this point in the year. If you need someone to fill a certain position, empty out your pockets! The percentage recommendations for each player below are just a guideline.

As always, let’s take a look at three players at each position who should be on your waiver wire priority list for Week 16 (and beyond).

(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 35% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)

Quarterback

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget

I can't say I'm a huge J.J. McCarthy believer, but he's put up back-to-back weeks with 20-plus fantasy football points so we have to consider him. With a Week 16 matchup against a bad New York Giants defense, McCarthy is the quarterback to pick up this week if you have a hole at the position.

QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget

With Jayden Daniels out for the season, Marcus Mariota will continue to be the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Mariota hasn't been a week winner, but he's provided fantasy owners with a high floor due to his rushing ability. His Week 16 matchup is tough, but he should be on the radar for his Week 17 matchup against Dallas (if you can get there!).

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget

I can't say that I love the idea of having my fantasy playoff hopes hinge upon the success of Aaron Rodgers, but here we are. Rodgers is one of the best remaining quarterback options at this point, and he's had solid back-to-back games with 16-plus fantasy points in each. While his matchup against the Detroit Lions isn't an easy one, Rodgers is worth consideration.

Running Back

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (26) runs witht the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

RB Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

FAAB recommendation: 50 percent of budget

While Michael Carter has been here before, the Cardinals' backfield has been a revolving door all season, and we're back to where we started! It's unclear if Bam Knight will miss Week 16 (so there's some risk here), but you'll be getting a starting running back if Knight is out -- and that's always gold. Carter put up 14 PPR points in relief of Knight last week and is the best waiver add on our list this week.

RB Jawhar Jordan, Houston Texans

FAAB recommendation: 20 percent of budget

Who? Great question. I live and breathe fantasy football, and I hadn't heard of Jawhar Jordan until this week either. If Woody Marks and/or Nick Chubb miss this week's game against the Raiders, Jordan could become a high upside play in a great matchup.

RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget

Blake Corum is still behind Kyren Williams in the Rams' pecking order, but he's put up three straight weeks with double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues. Corum has seen double-digit touches in back-to-back games and is a decent flex start in deeper leagues if you have a hole at running back.

Wide Receiver

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

FAAB recommendation: 20 percent of budget

It took a while, but Luther Burden III has finally played his way into a bigger role for the Bears. The rookie has seen at least six targets in each of his last three games and has put up double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games. While he's dealing with an ankle injury, Burden is a solid add this week as it looks like he'll be able to play.

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

FAAB recommendation: 15 percent of budget

I don't like putting much stock in the Jets' passing attack, but it's hard to ignore Adonai Mitchell right now. He's an extremely boom-or-bust play, but he's seen at least six targets in each of his last five games and is coming off a six-catch, 58-yard, one-touchdown game last week. While it's hard to trust him for the fantasy playoffs, Mitchell is a solid desperation play.

WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants

FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget

Darius Slayton is in a similar spot to Adonai Mitchell in that he's a very risky play in a not-great offense, but he's coming off a 10-target game, so we can't ignore him. While he saw 10 targets, however, Slayton only caught four balls for 53 yards so he's much more of a desperation play like Mitchell.

Tight End

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) and Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrate after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

TE Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

FAAB recommendation: 20 percent of budget

Colby Parkinson has been a hot hand in the Rams' offense as of late and has seen at least five targets in each of his last three games. Parkinson saw a season-high seven targets last week and turned those into five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. With Davante Adams questionable for Thursday Night Football, Parkinson is a great add.

TE Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget

It's been a strange season for Darren Waller as he's come out of retirement to post solid numbers when he's been healthy. Waller is coming off a seven-catch, 66-yard, two-touchdown performance on Monday Night Football, and is a solid streaming option at tight end this week.

TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget

This is as risky as it gets, but Isaiah Likely is an intriguing streaming option this week. While it's worth noting he had zero fantasy points last week, Likely gets to play a New England Patriots team that gave up big numbers to both Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox last week. But again, we're talking about a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency play here.