Rams Put Faith in Rookie With Davante Adams' Future Unclear
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a hamstring issue that is currently sidelining Davante Adams for an unknown amount of time.
If Adams is unable to go, it's expected that rookie Konata Mumpfield will be asked to step up in a major way. Here's why the Rams have faith in a player whom some regard as the future of the Rams' wide receiver room.
LaFleur on Mumpfield
On Monday, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about Mumpfield, praising his maturity despite his young age.
“He’s been out there and shown it's not too big for him," stated LaFleur. "He's played a lot of football dating back to starting against Jacksonville when we were over in Europe. You trust him. The quarterback trusts him. The coaches trust him. His teammates trust him. He's a rookie just by obviously being a rookie, but he doesn't conduct himself that way when he’s on the field or how he conducts himself around this building.”
Master and Apprentice
It's been well documented that Adams has been a brotherly type of figure to Mumpfield, helping the rookie get acquainted with life in the NFL.
“He's always absorbing all the little nuances of receiver play. What's cool is receivers come in all shapes and sizes," stated LaFleur. "[Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] and Davante are very, very different. Puka's going to take some stuff from Davante, but their play styles are different."
"[Wide Receiver Konata Mumpfield] ‘Mump’, he has similar traits to Davante in terms of just how they're wired in their lower halves and how they see the game. It's been a really cool deal. ‘Mump’ a smart dude as I've alluded to quite a bit. It was very easy for him to realize, ‘Wow, there are a lot of things that [Wide Receiver Davante Adams] ‘Tae’ does that I want to do because my body will allow me to do it.’ ‘Tae’ likewise has seen that for ‘Mump’. I would say that's the one he's really taken a hand to because he sees a lot of similar traits that he had when he was younger.”
The Inside Scoop
Adams and Mumpfield's relationship has been in the works since OTAs. When I spoke to Mumpfield during the Rams' optional workouts, he stated that Adams had already begun to show him tricks of the trade. Fast forward and Adams has essentially named Mumpfield as his successor with multiple people around the team confirming Adams mentorship.
While Mumpfield will be called upon to perform, the value of bringing in a player like Adams continues to pay off in ways beyond the typical expectations of his massive contract. If the Rams had to replace Cooper Kupp, they couldn't have created a better answer than Davante Adams. Now it's time to see if the Rams' answer to replacing him will be the correct one.
