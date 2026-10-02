Jayden Daniels Ruled Out for Week 4: Marcus Mariota Value Boost and the Fantasy Fallout in Washington

The Washington Commanders have officially ruled out franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels for Sunday morning’s International Series matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in London. Daniels, who continues to recover from a dislocated elbow, practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that while Daniels is making swift progress, he has not yet been cleared for full contact.

#Commanders HC Dan Quinn rules out Jayden Daniels for Sunday. Working his way back but not in line to play yet. Marcus Mariota gets the ball again. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 2, 2026

The team expects Daniels to re-evaluate his timeline upon returning to the States, making a Week 5 return realistic. Fantasy football managers shouldn't panic drop Daniels, as he has a good chance at playing next week against the Giants.

While losing a top-tier fantasy quarterback creates an immediate void, Marcus Mariota under center alters the landscape across Washington’s skill positions for Week 4. Here are the fantasy football ripple effects you need to manage for Sunday's game in London.

Marcus Mariota Emerges as a Superflex Sleeper

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For managers streaming in single-QB leagues or scrambling for options in Superflex formats, Marcus Mariota represents an intriguing plug-and-play QB2. Mariota proved he can stabilize this offense in Week 3, stepping in to lead Washington to a 33-31 win over Seattle while throwing for three touchdowns.

The matchup against Indianapolis couldn't be better. The Colts' defense has surrendered over 300 passing yards in two of their first three games and plays man coverage at one of the highest rates in the league. Mariota’s rushing ability creates a dependable baseline floor, while his efficiency against man coverage gives him legitimate streamer appeal in London according to our Week 4 Quarterback Projections.

Wide Receiver Target Hierarchy Adjustment

The shift from Daniels to Mariota narrows the passing tree significantly, directly impacting Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and Antonio Williams.

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

McLaurin remains the unquestioned alpha in Washington's passing attack. Mariota leaned heavily on McLaurin on primary reads in Week 3, utilizing his ability to win downfield against single coverage. McLaurin retains strong WR2 value and should see high-value target share against an unproven Indy secondary.

WR Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Diggs’ volume becomes more sensitive with Mariota under center. While Diggs functions well as a high-frequency intermediate target, Mariota's lower overall pass volume caps Diggs' ceiling. Diggs slides into the WR3/FLEX tier—viable in PPR formats due to slot safety-valve usage, but with reduced touchdown upside.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams is an intriguing deep-league factor to watch. Williams has shown flashes in rotational snaps as a quick-win target out of the slot, but Mariota starting generally compresses depth-of-target usage. Williams remains a speculative stash in Dynasty and deep formats rather than a reliable Week 4 starting option, though a targeted gadget touch or red-zone shot isn't out of the question if Washington plays from behind.

Backfield Realignment

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) reacts against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a backup quarterback under center on a international road trip, Washington's game plan should emphasize ground control, directly affecting Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Austin Ekeler.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Croskey-Merritt continues to operate as the early-down option for Washington. Mariota starting encourages a run-heavy script on early downs, keeping Croskey-Merritt’s carry count stable. However, because Croskey-Merritt offers virtually zero involvement in the passing game, his line remains TD-dependent against an Indy defense that yields strong rushing efficiency. Consider him a risky flex play for this week.

RB Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders

Ekeler's presence becomes a crucial safety net for Mariota. On third downs and standard pass situations, Ekeler absorbs the receiving work out of the backfield. While Ekeler takes pass-catching floor away from Croskey-Merritt, Mariota's tendency to check down under pressure provides Ekeler with a solid Flex floor in PPR formats.

The Bottom Line

Daniels' single-week absence isn't a reason to panic, but it requires tactical adjustments. Treat McLaurin as a locked-in WR2, downgrade Diggs slightly to a PPR FLEX, and consider Mariota as a viable Superflex streamer who can exploit the Colts pass defense.