Fantasy Football Week 4 Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jets RB Braelon Allen vs. Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Heading into Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, fantasy football managers are navigating crucial lineup decisions as early-season workloads, roster changes, and injury reports take center stage. With depth charts beginning to shift across the league, identifying which committee backs are stepping into primary volume is essential for maximizing weekly lineups.

This week brings a fascinating comparison between New York Jets RB Braelon Allen and Washington Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Both players find themselves ranked in a similar tier right around the RB2/FLEX threshold in our Week 4 Running Back Rankings, making this one of the most critical Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decisions on the board.

Let's break down both players' production and matchup data to determine who deserves the nod in this Week 4 Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braelon Allen sees his fantasy profile expand dramatically in Week 4 with Breece Hall sidelined. The physical, downhill runner has displayed impressive efficiency in limited opportunities so far, and he now steps into the lead role in New York's backfield. While Isaiah Davis is expected to mix in to handle passing-down work and spelling duty in two-minute packages, Allen remains the clear favorite for high-value touches against the Chicago Bears. He projects as the primary early-down hammer and preferred goal-line option, keeping his touch floor elevated even with Davis potentially cutting into the overall snap share.

From a matchup perspective, the Jets will likely lean heavily on their rushing attack to establish tempo and stay on schedule. Allen's combination of clear lead-back status and primary red-zone duties provides him with a dependable volume base and strong touchdown upside, making him a focal point of New York's offensive game plan.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has emerged as an early-down option for Washington, maintaining a solid rushing workload and handling the majority of red-zone carries over the opening month. However, his fantasy production relies almost exclusively on early-down rushing efficiency and touchdown conversion opportunities, as he offers minimal involvement in the receiving game. The addition of veteran Austin Ekeler creates an immediate cap on Croskey-Merritt's weekly ceiling, with Ekeler stepping right into passing-down situations and third-down work.

The Week 4 environment presents an appealing matchup for Washington's ground game against an Indianapolis Colts defense that has struggled against physical runners. If Washington can maintain a favorable game script, Croskey-Merritt will have plenty of room to operate on early downs, though Ekeler's presence on passing downs leaves him dependent on positive game flow and goal-line visits to deliver a top-tier fantasy performance.

The Final Verdict

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When weighing expected workload against matchup dynamics for Week 4, Braelon Allen gets the slight edge if you are choosing between the two players. Allen's role as the primary goal-line option and clear early-down lead back gives him higher-quality touches and a safer scoring floor in our Week 4 Running Back Projections.

Meanwhile, Jacory Croskey-Merritt remains a viable flex play thanks to a friendly matchup, but Austin Ekeler taking over third-down duties limits his pass-catching floor and makes him more reliant on finding the end zone to match Allen's output.