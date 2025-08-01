Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Triple-Stacks, All 32 Teams Ranked By ADP—Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the Bengals Dominate

Alan Goldsher

Fantasy football's deadliest duo
Fantasy football's deadliest duo / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

I’ve played in 5,391,643 DFS NFL tournaments. Give or take.

And I’ve won exactly once.

That win was all thanks to a stack.

Stacks, for those of you who aren’t DFS nerds like yours truly, are succinctly defined by The 33rd Team as, “[P]laying multiple players from the same team or game.” Their 2022 stacking primer breaks it down beautifully, and much to their credit, it’s still entirely relevant three years after it was initially published.

The 2023 tournament in question was won for me by a Cincinnati Bengals stack featuring the trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Thus, ever since, I’ve had a place in my fantasy-loving heart for Cincy threesomes.

So, it turns out, do early 2025 fantasy drafters, who, according to Fantasy Pros’ July 31, 2025 batch of Average Draft Positions (ADP) have made the Joe Burrow/Chase Brown/Ja’Marr Chase their top quarterback/running back/wide receiver trifecta.

Now bear in mind that all traditional stacks are not—and should not be—created equal; the only commonality is the inclusion of a quarterback. Sometimes you’ll want to go QB/RB/WR2. Sometimes you’ll roll with QB/WR1/TE. And if you’re feeling brave (or reckless), you can always try QB/RB2/TE. But for the sake of this discussion, we’ll focus on a combo platter of the quarterback, the running back, and the top pass catcher, be it wide receiver or tight end.

All of which begs the question, after the Bengals, which high-flying trios do fantasy players expect to make the most noise in 2025? Here are all 32 squads, ranked in ascending order by combined ADP:

1) Cincinnati Bengals

Quarterback: Joe Burrow (37.0)
Running Back: Chase Brown (23.0)
Wide Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase (1.0)
Total: 61.0

2) Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts (39.0)
Running Back: Saquon Barkley (3.0)
Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown (22.0)
Total: 64.0

3) Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (23.0)
Running Back: Derrick Henry (11.5)
Wide Receiver: Zay Flowers (59.5)
Total: 94.0

4) Detroit Lions

Quarterback: Jared Goff (96.5)
Running Back: Jahmyr Gibbs (4.0)
Wide Receiver: Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.5)
Total: 110.0

5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback: Baker Mayfield (69.0)
Running Back: Bucky Irving (17.0)
Wide Receiver: Mike Evans (42.5)
Total: 128.5

6) Buffalo Bills

Quarterback: Josh Allen (22.5)
Running Back: James Cook (33.5)
Wide Receiver: Khalil Shakir (91.0)
Total: 147.0

7) Washington Commanders

Quarterback: Jayden Daniels (29.5)
Running Back: Brian Robinson Jr. (81.0)
Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin (39.0)
Total: 149.5

8) San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback: Brock Purdy (110.5)
Running Back: Christian McCaffrey (10.5)
Tight End: George Kittle (39.5)
Total: 160.5

9) Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (59.0)
Running Back: Isiah Pacheco (62.5)
Tight End: Rashee Rice (43.5)
Total: 165.0

10) Arizona Cardinals

Quarterback: Kyler Murray (90.5)
Running Back: James Conner (50.0)
Tight End: Trey McBride (27.0)
Total: 167.5

11) Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback: Justin Herbert (111.0)
Running Back: Omarion Hampton (39.5)
Wide Receiver: Ladd McConkey (24.5)
Total: 175.0

12) New York Jets

Quarterback: Justin Fields (113.0)
Running Back: Breece Hall (29.5)
Wide Receiver: Garrett Wilson (33.5)
Total: 176.0

13) Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback: Michael Penix Jr. (157.0)
Running Back: Bijan Robinson (2.5)
Wide Receiver: Drake London (19.0)
Total: 178.5

14) Denver Broncos

Quarterback: Bo Nix (79.5)
Running Back: RJ Harvey (54.5)
Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton (50.0)
Total: 184.0

15) Houston Texans

Quarterback: C.J. Stroud (129.0)
Running Back: Joe Mixon (49.0)
Wide Receiver: Nico Collins (13.5)
Total: 191.5

16) Miami Dolphins

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa (149.5)
Running Back: De'Von Achane (14.0)
Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill (28.0)
Total: 191.5

17) Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford (159.0)
Running Back: Kyren Williams (25.5)
Wide Receiver: Puka Nacua (8.0)
Total: 192.5

18) Las Vegas Raiders

Quarterback: Geno Smith (172.0)
Running Back: Ashton Jeanty (9.5)
Tight End: Brock Bowers (17.0)
Total: 198.5

19) Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback: J.J. McCarthy (133.0)
Running Back: Aaron Jones Sr. (63.5)
Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson (5.0)
Total: 201.5

20) Chicago Bears

Quarterback: Caleb Williams (101.0)
Running Back: D'Andre Swift: (60.0)
Wide Receiver: DJ Moore (47.5)
Total: 208.5

21) Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback: Dak Prescott (107.0)
Running Back: Javonte Williams (98.0)
Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb (5.5)
Total: 210.5

22) Jacksonville Jaguars

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence (115.0)
Running Back: Tank Bigsby (78.0)
Wide Receiver: Brian Thomas Jr. (48.0)
Total: 241.0

23) Green Bay Packers

Quarterback: Jordan Love (128.5)
Running Back: Josh Jacobs (18.0)
Wide Receiver: Matthew Golden (98.5)
Total: 245.0

24) Seattle Seahawks

Quarterback: Sam Darnold (176.5)
Running Back: Kenneth Walker III (43.5)
Wide Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (30.0)
Total: 250.0

25) Carolina Panthers

Quarterback: Bryce Young (160.0)
Running Back: Chuba Hubbard (45.0)
Wide Receiver: Tetairoa McMillan (58.5)
Total: 263.5

26) New England Patriots

Quarterback: Drake Maye (127.0)
Running Back: TreVeyon Henderson (58.0)
Wide Receiver: Stefon Diggs (95.0)
Total: 280.0

27) New York Giants

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (196.5)
Running Back: Tyrone Tracy Jr. (76.5)
Wide Receiver: Malik Nabers (9.5)
Total: 282.5

28) Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers (179.0)
Running Back: Kaleb Johnson (69.0)
Wide Receiver: DK Metcalf (52.0)
Total: 300.0

29) Tennessee Titans

Quarterback: Cameron Ward (162.0)
Running Back: Tony Pollard (70.0)
Wide Receiver: Calvin Ridley (72.5)
Total: 304.5

30) Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback: Anthony Richardson Sr. (182.0)
Running Back: Jonathan Taylor (22.5)
Tight End: Tyler Warren (108.0)
Total: 312.5

31) New Orleans Saints

Quarterback: Tyler Shough (212.5)
Running Back: Alvin Kamara (38.5)
Wide Receiver: Chris Olave (73.5)
Total: 324.5

32) Cleveland Browns

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders (226.0)
Running Back: Quinshon Judkins (71.5)
Wide Receiver: Jerry Jeudy (70.5)
Total: 368.0

More NFL From Fantasy Sports On SI

Published |Modified
Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

Home/NFL