Fantasy Football Triple-Stacks, All 32 Teams Ranked By ADP—Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the Bengals Dominate
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Washington Commanders
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Jets
- Atlanta Falcons
- Denver Broncos
- Houston Texans
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Chicago Bears
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Green Bay Packers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Carolina Panthers
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
- Cleveland Browns
I’ve played in 5,391,643 DFS NFL tournaments. Give or take.
And I’ve won exactly once.
That win was all thanks to a stack.
Stacks, for those of you who aren’t DFS nerds like yours truly, are succinctly defined by The 33rd Team as, “[P]laying multiple players from the same team or game.” Their 2022 stacking primer breaks it down beautifully, and much to their credit, it’s still entirely relevant three years after it was initially published.
The 2023 tournament in question was won for me by a Cincinnati Bengals stack featuring the trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Thus, ever since, I’ve had a place in my fantasy-loving heart for Cincy threesomes.
So, it turns out, do early 2025 fantasy drafters, who, according to Fantasy Pros’ July 31, 2025 batch of Average Draft Positions (ADP) have made the Joe Burrow/Chase Brown/Ja’Marr Chase their top quarterback/running back/wide receiver trifecta.
Now bear in mind that all traditional stacks are not—and should not be—created equal; the only commonality is the inclusion of a quarterback. Sometimes you’ll want to go QB/RB/WR2. Sometimes you’ll roll with QB/WR1/TE. And if you’re feeling brave (or reckless), you can always try QB/RB2/TE. But for the sake of this discussion, we’ll focus on a combo platter of the quarterback, the running back, and the top pass catcher, be it wide receiver or tight end.
All of which begs the question, after the Bengals, which high-flying trios do fantasy players expect to make the most noise in 2025? Here are all 32 squads, ranked in ascending order by combined ADP:
1) Cincinnati Bengals
Quarterback: Joe Burrow (37.0)
Running Back: Chase Brown (23.0)
Wide Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase (1.0)
Total: 61.0
2) Philadelphia Eagles
Quarterback: Jalen Hurts (39.0)
Running Back: Saquon Barkley (3.0)
Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown (22.0)
Total: 64.0
3) Baltimore Ravens
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (23.0)
Running Back: Derrick Henry (11.5)
Wide Receiver: Zay Flowers (59.5)
Total: 94.0
4) Detroit Lions
Quarterback: Jared Goff (96.5)
Running Back: Jahmyr Gibbs (4.0)
Wide Receiver: Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.5)
Total: 110.0
5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback: Baker Mayfield (69.0)
Running Back: Bucky Irving (17.0)
Wide Receiver: Mike Evans (42.5)
Total: 128.5
6) Buffalo Bills
Quarterback: Josh Allen (22.5)
Running Back: James Cook (33.5)
Wide Receiver: Khalil Shakir (91.0)
Total: 147.0
7) Washington Commanders
Quarterback: Jayden Daniels (29.5)
Running Back: Brian Robinson Jr. (81.0)
Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin (39.0)
Total: 149.5
8) San Francisco 49ers
Quarterback: Brock Purdy (110.5)
Running Back: Christian McCaffrey (10.5)
Tight End: George Kittle (39.5)
Total: 160.5
9) Kansas City Chiefs
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (59.0)
Running Back: Isiah Pacheco (62.5)
Tight End: Rashee Rice (43.5)
Total: 165.0
10) Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback: Kyler Murray (90.5)
Running Back: James Conner (50.0)
Tight End: Trey McBride (27.0)
Total: 167.5
11) Los Angeles Chargers
Quarterback: Justin Herbert (111.0)
Running Back: Omarion Hampton (39.5)
Wide Receiver: Ladd McConkey (24.5)
Total: 175.0
12) New York Jets
Quarterback: Justin Fields (113.0)
Running Back: Breece Hall (29.5)
Wide Receiver: Garrett Wilson (33.5)
Total: 176.0
13) Atlanta Falcons
Quarterback: Michael Penix Jr. (157.0)
Running Back: Bijan Robinson (2.5)
Wide Receiver: Drake London (19.0)
Total: 178.5
14) Denver Broncos
Quarterback: Bo Nix (79.5)
Running Back: RJ Harvey (54.5)
Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton (50.0)
Total: 184.0
15) Houston Texans
Quarterback: C.J. Stroud (129.0)
Running Back: Joe Mixon (49.0)
Wide Receiver: Nico Collins (13.5)
Total: 191.5
16) Miami Dolphins
Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa (149.5)
Running Back: De'Von Achane (14.0)
Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill (28.0)
Total: 191.5
17) Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford (159.0)
Running Back: Kyren Williams (25.5)
Wide Receiver: Puka Nacua (8.0)
Total: 192.5
18) Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback: Geno Smith (172.0)
Running Back: Ashton Jeanty (9.5)
Tight End: Brock Bowers (17.0)
Total: 198.5
19) Minnesota Vikings
Quarterback: J.J. McCarthy (133.0)
Running Back: Aaron Jones Sr. (63.5)
Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson (5.0)
Total: 201.5
20) Chicago Bears
Quarterback: Caleb Williams (101.0)
Running Back: D'Andre Swift: (60.0)
Wide Receiver: DJ Moore (47.5)
Total: 208.5
21) Dallas Cowboys
Quarterback: Dak Prescott (107.0)
Running Back: Javonte Williams (98.0)
Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb (5.5)
Total: 210.5
22) Jacksonville Jaguars
Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence (115.0)
Running Back: Tank Bigsby (78.0)
Wide Receiver: Brian Thomas Jr. (48.0)
Total: 241.0
23) Green Bay Packers
Quarterback: Jordan Love (128.5)
Running Back: Josh Jacobs (18.0)
Wide Receiver: Matthew Golden (98.5)
Total: 245.0
24) Seattle Seahawks
Quarterback: Sam Darnold (176.5)
Running Back: Kenneth Walker III (43.5)
Wide Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (30.0)
Total: 250.0
25) Carolina Panthers
Quarterback: Bryce Young (160.0)
Running Back: Chuba Hubbard (45.0)
Wide Receiver: Tetairoa McMillan (58.5)
Total: 263.5
26) New England Patriots
Quarterback: Drake Maye (127.0)
Running Back: TreVeyon Henderson (58.0)
Wide Receiver: Stefon Diggs (95.0)
Total: 280.0
27) New York Giants
Quarterback: Russell Wilson (196.5)
Running Back: Tyrone Tracy Jr. (76.5)
Wide Receiver: Malik Nabers (9.5)
Total: 282.5
28) Pittsburgh Steelers
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers (179.0)
Running Back: Kaleb Johnson (69.0)
Wide Receiver: DK Metcalf (52.0)
Total: 300.0
29) Tennessee Titans
Quarterback: Cameron Ward (162.0)
Running Back: Tony Pollard (70.0)
Wide Receiver: Calvin Ridley (72.5)
Total: 304.5
30) Indianapolis Colts
Quarterback: Anthony Richardson Sr. (182.0)
Running Back: Jonathan Taylor (22.5)
Tight End: Tyler Warren (108.0)
Total: 312.5
31) New Orleans Saints
Quarterback: Tyler Shough (212.5)
Running Back: Alvin Kamara (38.5)
Wide Receiver: Chris Olave (73.5)
Total: 324.5
32) Cleveland Browns
Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders (226.0)
Running Back: Quinshon Judkins (71.5)
Wide Receiver: Jerry Jeudy (70.5)
Total: 368.0
More NFL From Fantasy Sports On SI
- Fantasy Football 2025: Austin Ekeler, David Montgomery Anchor List Of 10 Must-Pick Running Back Handcuffs