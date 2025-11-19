Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Woody Marks Vs. Kenneth Walker
Welcome to a new running back Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 12!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Woody Marks against the Buffalo Bills or Kenneth Walker against the Tennessee Titans. Both players have strong on-paper matchups, so this week's decision will be a tough one.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 12 running back projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Woody Marks vs. Kenneth Walker this week.
RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Ranked as our RB15 this week Woody Marks is the clear lead back for the Houston Texans. He's seen double-digit carries in five straight games and has carried the ball 32 total times over his last two games. While Marks has seen plenty of usage, that hasn't exactly translated to fantasy success ,as Marks has scored single-digit fantasy points in two of his last three games.
Marks will get a shot at redemption on Thursday Night Football this week as the Texans take on the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have been susceptible to the run this season and have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They're also coming off a game in which they allowed Sean Tucker to rush for 106 yards and a game the week before that in which they allowed De'Von Achane to rush for 174 yards.
RB Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks
Coming in as RB27 on the year, Kenneth Walker is our RB20 this week. While he's had a lackluster season, he's coming off his best fantasy performance of the year with 19 touches for 111 total yards and one touchdown against the Rams.
Walker's fantasy value has been capped this season as he's been more or less splitting carries with Zach Charbonnet. Charbonnet has carried the ball 105 times, while Walker has carried the ball 136 times. That's not exactly an even split, but it's certainly limited Walker's usefulness for fantasy owners. This could change quickly, however, as Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald has hinted that Walker may see an increased workload moving forward.
Walker has a strong matchup this week as the Tennessee Titans have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per week to opposing running backs. That said, it's worth noting that the Titans held Marks to just 44 yards on 18 carries last week. That doesn't exactly translate into how Walker will perform in Week 12, but it's still an interesting data point.
The Verdict
While Marks' usage and matchup have me leaning in his direction, I'm also having a tough time reconciling his recent (lackluster) output. He'll likely get plenty of chances against the Bills as the Texans will again be without C.J. Stroud, but that also means the Bills will likely focus on stopping the Texans' run game.
Walker's to-date timeshare with Charbonnet is a tad worrisome, but he's trending upward and has an even better on-paper matchup. With the Seahawks heavily-favored against the Titans, the game flow show positively impact Walker's fantasy output as well.
This is a close one, but I’m locking in Kenneth Walker over Woody Marks for Week 112.