Seattle Seahawks poised to finally abandon foolish offensive strategy

The Seattle Seahawks have tried really hard to make the Kenneth Walker-Zach Charbonnet split work. While talented, Charbonnet is not the back Walker is, and fans complained all the time about the usage between the two. It became a bit of a running gag in the NFL community, especially for Fantasy Football.
That appears to be coming to an end, at least according to Mike Macdonald. Walker, who has been the starter this entire time, appears poised to continue getting more and more of the load offensively. Charbonnet will fade back into standard backup territory, which may be better suited for him anyway.
Kenneth Walker set to finally get true lead back duties
Kenneth Walker is one of the best running backs in the NFL, but you'd never know that by how much the Seahawks really wanted to push Zach Charbonnet into the limelight. Charbonnet is a capable backup, and that appears to finally be his true role moving forward.
Though he didn't outright say it, head coach Mike Macdonald hinted at a transition. “I think Ken’s showing the [ability], you know, he’s showing that he’s earning more opportunities to get the ball," he said via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.
“I think you really felt Ken (Sunday). And just, even in the pass game, too, on check-downs, finding him late in the play. Just shows you that he’s such an explosive player with the ball in his hands," Macdonald said. "And he knows there’s things that he needs to clean up in his game, too. And he’s done a great job doing that. And we’ll continue to do that. But I think Ken’s showing that he deserves more opportunities.”
This isn't an outright relegation for Charbonnet, but it probably will be. The Carolina Panthers did something similar earlier in the year. They tried to make a Chuba Hubbard-Rico Dowdle 50/50 split work. It wasn't working, so in coachspeak, Dave Canales said Dowdle had earned more opportunities.
From then on, he got the bulk of the touches and snaps on offense, and that should be what the Seahawks do. Macdonald has said Walker needs more touches, and it's time to give him those.
