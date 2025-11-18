Texans Rule Out C.J. Stroud Along With One Other Starter vs. Bills
The Houston Texans have officially ruled out quarterback C.J. Stroud vs. the Buffalo Bills.
According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans will be without quarterback C.J. Stroud and nickel Jalen Pitre for Week 12's matchup against the Bills.
“C.J. [Stroud] and Jalen [Pitre] will be out,” said Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. “Both guys are progressing, they’re doing better. But, right now with the short turnaround game on Thursday, I just don’t have enough days for those guys to be available.”
It'll be the third-missed game for Stroud and Pitre as they continue to navigate the NFL's concussion protocol. Both suffered a concussion during their Week 9 game vs. the Denver Broncos, and have been out of the mix for the Texans since.
Tuesday's practice for the Texans marked the first time that both Stroud and Pitre were limited participants since going down with their initial concussions a couple of weeks ago.
However, while that status is improved, they won't be returning on a short week for Thursday Night Football, and will now eye Week 13 vs. the Indianapolis Colts as their next and most likely opportunity to suit up for.
Without Stroud in the mix for the Texans' offense, quarterback Davis Mills will be the one starting in his place once again for a third straight week, coming off two straight wins as the QB1 while Stroud's been navigating through concussion protocol.
In those reps as the starter, Mills has totaled 566 yards through the air with three touchdowns and one interception, paired with a heroic rushing touchdown vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, which helped rally together their inspiring 19-point fourth-quarter comeback.
When looking at the secondary, being down Jalen Pitre will continue to be a big loss for the Texans' defense, as Pitre has been one of the team's best playmakers on that end of the field when he's healthy.
In the eight games that Pitre has been in the action, he's put together 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, five passes defended, and three interceptions.
Now, it'll be on the elite cornerback duo of Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter to step up in the secondary as difference-makers against a strong Josh Allen-led offense.
Without Stroud and Pitre, the Texans haven't seemed to let it bother them from putting together a nice 2-0 record through that span, but now against Buffalo on a primetime stage, it'll task this group with a massive test that could raise them above the .500 mark for the first time this season.
