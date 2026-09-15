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Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Streamers: Top 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Streaming kickers remains one of the cleanest strategies for out-scouting your fantasy football league mates, especially after an explosive opening week of the NFL season. While managers rush to dump early-round assets, smart owners focus purely on environment: weather-proof indoor venues, high projected game totals, and offenses that move the chains efficiently before stalling in the red zone. If you are looking to replace an underperforming Week 1 starter, here are the top five kicker waiver wire targets available in most standard leagues to stream in Week 2.
Nick Raducanu|
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) watches his 47-yard field goal sail through the uprights with punter Logan Cooke (9) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) watches his 47-yard field goal sail through the uprights with punter Logan Cooke (9) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Streamers

Streaming kickers remains one of the cleanest strategies for out-scouting your fantasy football league mates, especially after an explosive opening week of the 2026 NFL season.

While fantasy football managers rush to dump high-drafted assets, smart managers focus purely on environment: weather-proof indoor venues, high projected game totals, and offenses that move the chains efficiently before hitting red-zone speed bumps.

If you are looking to replace an underperforming Week 1 starter, here are five top kicker waiver wire targets available in most standard leagues to stream in Week 2.

Bills K Tyler Bass is one of the top-5 streaming options at kicker to pick up from waiver wires for Week 2 fantasy football
Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a field goal aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top 5 Waiver Wire Kicker Adds for Week 2

K Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Little turned in a flawless Week 1 performance, going 2-for-2 on field goals and converting four extra points in Jacksonville's 34-10 routing of Cleveland. Little now travels to Mile High Stadium in Week 2 to face a Denver Broncos defense that allowed four touchdowns to Kansas City.

The thin air in Denver provides extra distance on 50-plus yard attempts, while Jacksonville’s efficient run game gives Little plenty of extra point and field goal opportunities as road favorites.

K Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass opened his 2026 campaign in style, converting all three of his field goal attempts (including three from 30-to-49 yards out) and adding three extra points in Buffalo's 36-point Week 1 outing.

In Week 2, Bass hosts the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium in a matchup featuring one of the highest projected over/unders on the entire slate (51.5 points). With both offenses coming off 30-plus point opening performances, Bass offers an elite fantasy floor backed by heavy extra-point volume and key multi-field-goal opportunities.

K Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers

Eddy Pineiro delivered a smooth 11-point fantasy performance in Week 1, drilling two of his three field-goal tries alongside three extra-point conversions against the Rams.

San Francisco enters Week 2 boasting the highest implied team total (29.5 points) on the entire slate as they host a Miami Dolphins defense that allowed 27 points in their opener. With San Francisco’s offense efficiently moving the chains into enemy territory, Pineiro gets a prime setup for high-volume scoring chances at home.

K Matt Gay, Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Gay delivered a solid Week 1 line in Las Vegas' 27-13 home win over Miami, converting two field goals and three extra points. In Week 2, Gay travels to SoFi Stadium to battle the Los Angeles Chargers indoors.

Playing inside a controlled dome environment completely removes weather variables, making Gay a reliable starter for managers looking to secure clean indoor kicking conditions. Grab Gay for a zero-weather-risk environment inside SoFi Stadium.

K Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Spencer Shrader was one of the most reliable floor plays in Week 1, converting three field goals and two extra points during a high-scoring 41-23 shootout against Baltimore. In Week 2, Shrader gets another high-volume projection as the Colts travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face Kansas City in a matchup featuring a massive 49.5-point projected game total.

Indianapolis' explosive offense demonstrated it can march inside opponent territory with ease, while Kansas City’s stingy red-zone defense should force multiple field-goal tries. Add Shrader as a top-tier Week 2 streamer with a 10-point scoring floor in a projected high-scoring affair.

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Nick Raducanu
NICK RADUCANU

Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.

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