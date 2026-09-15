Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Streamers: Top 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Streamers

Streaming kickers remains one of the cleanest strategies for out-scouting your fantasy football league mates, especially after an explosive opening week of the 2026 NFL season.

While fantasy football managers rush to dump high-drafted assets, smart managers focus purely on environment: weather-proof indoor venues, high projected game totals, and offenses that move the chains efficiently before hitting red-zone speed bumps.

If you are looking to replace an underperforming Week 1 starter, here are five top kicker waiver wire targets available in most standard leagues to stream in Week 2.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a field goal aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top 5 Waiver Wire Kicker Adds for Week 2

K Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Little turned in a flawless Week 1 performance, going 2-for-2 on field goals and converting four extra points in Jacksonville's 34-10 routing of Cleveland. Little now travels to Mile High Stadium in Week 2 to face a Denver Broncos defense that allowed four touchdowns to Kansas City.

The thin air in Denver provides extra distance on 50-plus yard attempts, while Jacksonville’s efficient run game gives Little plenty of extra point and field goal opportunities as road favorites.

K Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass opened his 2026 campaign in style, converting all three of his field goal attempts (including three from 30-to-49 yards out) and adding three extra points in Buffalo's 36-point Week 1 outing.

In Week 2, Bass hosts the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium in a matchup featuring one of the highest projected over/unders on the entire slate (51.5 points). With both offenses coming off 30-plus point opening performances, Bass offers an elite fantasy floor backed by heavy extra-point volume and key multi-field-goal opportunities.

K Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers

Eddy Pineiro delivered a smooth 11-point fantasy performance in Week 1, drilling two of his three field-goal tries alongside three extra-point conversions against the Rams.

San Francisco enters Week 2 boasting the highest implied team total (29.5 points) on the entire slate as they host a Miami Dolphins defense that allowed 27 points in their opener. With San Francisco’s offense efficiently moving the chains into enemy territory, Pineiro gets a prime setup for high-volume scoring chances at home.

K Matt Gay, Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Gay delivered a solid Week 1 line in Las Vegas' 27-13 home win over Miami, converting two field goals and three extra points. In Week 2, Gay travels to SoFi Stadium to battle the Los Angeles Chargers indoors.

Playing inside a controlled dome environment completely removes weather variables, making Gay a reliable starter for managers looking to secure clean indoor kicking conditions. Grab Gay for a zero-weather-risk environment inside SoFi Stadium.

K Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Spencer Shrader was one of the most reliable floor plays in Week 1, converting three field goals and two extra points during a high-scoring 41-23 shootout against Baltimore. In Week 2, Shrader gets another high-volume projection as the Colts travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face Kansas City in a matchup featuring a massive 49.5-point projected game total.

Indianapolis' explosive offense demonstrated it can march inside opponent territory with ease, while Kansas City’s stingy red-zone defense should force multiple field-goal tries. Add Shrader as a top-tier Week 2 streamer with a 10-point scoring floor in a projected high-scoring affair.